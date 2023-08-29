Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots at the Gray and Oregon Road fires, but the number of people working on the burns is shrinking as the risk of reignition falls.

As of Monday morning, the Gray fire was 85% contained and the Oregon Road fire was 44% contained.

The fires began Aug. 18 and have collectively burned 21,000 acres on the West Plains and in northern Spokane County. They have incinerated 366 homes combined and rank among the worst natural disasters in the history of the inland Northwest.

More than 450 firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots at the Gray fire, which destroyed 240 homes across 10,000 acres near Medical Lake. About 200 firefighters have left the Gray fire since Friday.

Remaining personnel are using aerial drones and handheld infrared sensors to identify lingering heat sources, such as smoldering tree stumps, near homes and other buildings.

Firefighters are working on a similar approach at the Oregon Road fire, which destroyed 126 homes near Elk. Crews are mopping up hot spots, improving the containment line and patrolling the burn area in case the fire reignites.

More than 650 firefighters remained at the Oregon Road fire Monday, down from more than 1,000 on Friday.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.