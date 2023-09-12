The 182-acre Tendollar fire that sprang up Sunday on Interstate 82 between Yakima and Ellensburg was 40% contained Monday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Costs were estimated at $150,000. The fire briefly closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

The 30-fire Cowlitz Complex in Gifford Pinchot National Forest between Mount Rainier and the Columbia River was still 12% contained Monday at 661 acres, according to the National Forest Service. The weather was expected to cool by as much as 10 degrees, the Forest Service wrote, slowing down fire activity. A total of 330 people were working on the fires. Costs were estimated at a little over $8.5 million.

These fires were also burning Monday, according to data from the fire center:

Eagle Point: Discovered Aug. 29 about 12 miles south of Port Angeles, this fire was uncontained at 80 acres and costs were estimated at $100,000.

Salmo Basin: This fire, on the Canadian border 55 miles north of Newport, stood at 75 acres. The blaze was discovered July 30. Containment information was not available. Costs were estimated at $500,000.

Blue Lake: This blaze about 53 miles west of Omak was 80% contained at 1,075 acres. Costs were estimated at $5 million. It was discovered July 29.

Yellepit: This fire, discovered Sept. 1 about 14 miles southeast of Kennewick on the Columbia River, had burned 1,582 acres. It was 100% contained and costs were estimated at $100,000.

Oregon Road: This fire, discovered Aug. 18 about 31 miles north of Spokane, was 97% contained at 10,817 acres. Costs were estimated at $14 million.

Sourdough: Burning in the Ross Lake National Recreation Area in the North Cascades since July 29, it was 30% contained at 6,234 acres. Costs were estimated at $24 million.

Lake Whatcom: Discovered Aug. 28 about 9 miles southeast of Bellingham, this fire was still 90% contained at 40 acres. Costs were estimated at $700,000.

Kindy Creek: Discovered Aug. 18 in the mountains above Lake Chelan about 75 miles northwest of Wenatchee, this blaze was still at 197 acres. It was uncontained and costs were estimated at $90,000.

Airplane Lake: This blaze about 53 miles northwest of Wenatchee burned 5,160 acres and costs were estimated at $500,000. It was uncontained and no cause had been identified. It was discovered July 7.

Diamond Mountain: This fire about 25 miles south of Port Angeles was discovered Sept. 1 and was uncontained at 20 acres. The cause was determined to be natural.

Chocolate Creek: This blaze about 58 miles northwest of Wenatchee was uncontained at 15 acres. Costs were estimated at $90,000.

Dome Peak: This fire, located northeast of Mount Baker National Forest, was still uncontained and holding steady at 1,076 acres. The fire was reported July 29. Costs were estimated at $100,000.

Gray: Discovered Aug. 18 about 17 miles west of Spokane, it was 98% contained at 10,085 acres. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and costs were estimated at $10 million.

Toothaker: 300 acres burned about 8 miles southeast of Kennewick. The fire was discovered Aug. 17. It was 100% contained with costs estimated at $350,000.

Consalus Incident: Around 475 acres burned near the Idaho border east of the Little Oreille National Wildlife Refuge. The fire has cost about $12 million and was 100% contained. Authorities report that the cause was natural.

Several other fires were reported throughout the state but had burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority were less than 1 acre.