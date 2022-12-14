Projects to help fish navigate Washington’s rivers could get a boost of more than $30 million from the federal government.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.

The projects have been recommended for funding, but the money has not yet been authorized, according to a NOAA spokesperson. The agency will give a final approval.

Projects that could benefit include the Kwoneesum Dam removal by the Cowlitz tribe and partners, planning for the Enloe Dam removal on the Similkameen River, and the Tulalip Tribes’ projects to remove 16 fish passage barriers in the Snohomish River basin.

The projects have the potential to open hundreds of miles of habitat for Endangered Species Act-listed steelhead, chinook, coho and chum salmon.

“Investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support fish passage and sustainable commercial, recreational and tribal fisheries are critical to building a Climate-Ready Nation,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement. “The projects supported by this funding will help communities adapt to a changing climate by supporting healthy ecosystems and infrastructure that works for people and fish.”

A roughly 50-foot-tall embankment dam sits on Wildboy Creek, a tributary to the West Fork Washougal River in the Columbia River watershed.

The Camp Fire Girls, now Camp Fire, built the dam in the ‘60s to make a recreational lake and camp, in the process disconnecting about 6.5 miles of habitat for Endangered Species Act-listed Lower Columbia steelhead and coho salmon.

The $2.6 million award announced Wednesday could help the Cowlitz tribe unlock the creek for the fish.

The tribe has finished the final design and secured permits for dam removal, and completed habitat restoration planning, according to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office.

In Okanogan County, near the Canadian border, the century-old Enloe Dam that once generated hydropower has sat lifeless on the Similkameen River since the late 1950s.

Chief Keith Crow of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band has been involved in conversations about taking the dam down since he entered leadership in 2013.

“It’s been the goal for some time,” he said.

Both the Colville and Similkameen tribal governments have adopted resolutions in favor of restoring the river to its natural state by removing the dam.

There’s a collection of archival photos at the museum in the nearby town of Oroville. Crow said he hopes to see the river one day return to that natural state, only visible in photographs today.

Since those photos were taken, a dam was built to power mining camps. In the 1920s, it was rebuilt as a concrete dam. The dam generated only about 3 megawatts, depending on river flows.

When cheaper power became available in 1958, the Okanogan Public Utility District decided the dam was no longer economical and shut down generation.

Now the mining past plagues efforts to take the dam down. In 1972, researchers found approximately 2.4 million tons of sediment backed up in the reservoir, some of which may be contaminated from decades of mining upstream.

Trout Unlimited was selected to receive more than $2 million to study and plan for dam removal while coordinating with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Similkameen Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

“It’s almost like there’s been this pent-up desire to remove some of these dams to help bring fish back,” NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit said. “We’re able to realize through this funding. Of course everything we do is helping create healthy habitats for other creatures as well.”