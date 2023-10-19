Despite efforts from Washington state and Oregon to block the expansion of a natural gas pipeline, a federal commission on Thursday gave the green light.

GTN, a subsidiary of TC Energy, brings in methane, also known as natural gas, from Alberta, Canada, via a 1,377-mile pipeline that cuts through Idaho, Eastern Washington and Oregon to link up with California pipeline networks.

In 2019, TC Energy announced a project to boost the pipeline’s capacity and reliability largely by improving three compressor stations in Kootenai County, Idaho; Walla Walla County, Washington; and Sherman County, Oregon. The compressors are like the engines powering the long-distance gas pipelines, compressing the gas to allow it to flow through the pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted Thursday to authorize the project, which is anticipated to allow TC Energy to increase the volume of fracked gas by about 150 million cubic feet per day through the existing pipeline. It would be about a 5.5% increase in capacity, according to the company website.

The vote comes just hours after Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell joined Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in urging FERC to reject TC Energy’s proposal.

The senators pointed to the proposal’s conflict with West Coast climate laws and a potential rise in energy costs for consumers as well as TC Energy’s safety record, and FERC’s lack of consultation with tribes before a final decision.

TC Energy also owns the Keystone Pipeline System, which carries crude oil from Canada to multiple states. A pipeline failure last winter released more than 580,000 gallons of crude oil into Mill Creek in Kansas.

The Northwest project is estimated to increase greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of 3.47 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually for the next three decades, according to a filing from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Oregon and California justice departments.

Washington’s greenhouse-gas emissions in 2019 reached their highest level since 2007: 102 million metric tons. It was a 7% increase from 2018, and 9% higher than 1990 levels.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek asked FERC to deny the permit for the project early this year.

“We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to jumpstart clean energy projects, clean up air pollution in overburdened communities and help residents access affordable clean transportation and energy,” Inslee wrote in March. “Expanding fracked gas through the GTN pipeline runs contrary to our climate goals, and risks further costly environmental harm to our state.”

The states and intervening nonprofits will have the opportunity to file a petition for rehearing to FERC. Construction can’t begin until a petition for rehearing is resolved. Columbia Riverkeeper and Rogue Climate plan to file, said Audrey Leonard, staff attorney for Columbia Riverkeeper.

Washington state lawmakers have passed a spate of climate legislation in recent years and put a price on pollution with an aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in homes, transportation and manufacturing.

Washington’s 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act and 2021 Climate Commitment Act put the state on a fast track to lowering emissions. The 2019 law calls for utilities to become carbon free by 2045. The Climate Commitment Act sets a cap on statewide emissions that gradually ratchets down over time.

Natural gas, which is mostly methane, remains a big part of the Northwest energy mix.

When it leaks unburnt into the atmosphere, the methane in natural gas is a much more potent, although shorter-lived, greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

When natural gas combusts, it emits less carbon dioxide than coal and crude oil, producing an equivalent of the amount of energy, and the natural gas industry has argued that should play a key role in helping transition to cleaner fuels.

Material from The Seattle Times archives was used in this report.