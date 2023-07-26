The Newell Road fire in Klickitat County surpassed 61,000 acres Wednesday, reaching a size larger than Seattle’s land mass.

The fire, which started Friday near Bickleton, was 40% contained as of Wednesday afternoon as crews continued to tackle burnout operations to remove unburned fuel and strengthen containment lines.

Evacuations continued Wednesday, and more areas were placed under a Level 2 evacuation order, putting residents on standby to leave.

The fire began near Newell and Dot roads south of Bickleton, threatening farms, homes and a natural gas pipeline. The number of structures damaged has not yet been assessed, said Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Allen Lebovitz.

Areas north of the Columbia River surrounding Dot Road are under a Level 3 order, meaning everyone needs to leave or has already been evacuated. Bickleton residents are advised to evacuate north and east.

The evacuation map can be viewed at st.news/NewellFireMap.

Crews focused on the northwest corner of the fire Wednesday, where Lebovitz said most fire activity is occurring.

“Per our last report, it sounds like it’s going quite well,” Lebovitz said.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire’s progression on the east side of Dot Road and strengthen northern containment lines due to lower temperatures and easing winds overnight. The improved conditions, Lebovitz said, are giving the team confidence they will be able to hold the fire.

Bickleton Highway at Old Mountain Road, Hoctor Road at Oak Flat Road and Rock Creek Road at Old Highway 8 are closed. Unauthorized people in the area may be issued a citation.

Shelters are open at Goldendale Middle School at 520 E. Collins St. in Goldendale, Klickitat County, and Grandview Middle School at 1401 W. Second St. in Grandview, Yakima County.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect address for Goldendale Middle School.