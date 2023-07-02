Residents in Skamania County were ordered to evacuate after a wildfire in Skamania County reached 125 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire began near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community along the Columbia River. It quickly spread more than 50 acres in an hour, creating a “high” threat potential. A cause has not been determined.

Authorities issued a Level 3 evacuation notice, which means there is extreme danger in the area and everyone should leave. It covers a 2-mile radius around Cook Underhill Road. Those under an evacuation order are being directed to the Skamania County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross is providing resources. Anyone with evacuation questions should contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency line at 509-427-9490.

Several homes have been affected as of Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported.

Additional air support was en route, according to Washington DNR. An undetermined number of structures have been lost. The fire threatens hundreds more residences, a fish hatchery and vineyards.