The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $290 million plan to dredge and cap the Superfund site at the Duwamish River, where it flows into Elliott Bay.

The proposed plan, developed by the EPA based on reports prepared by the Port of Seattle, city of Seattle and King County, was released last month and proposes to address chemicals in the whole 157 acres making up the east waterway, one of two industrial channels of the river north of the Spokane Street Bridge.

It prescribes excavating more than 193 million gallons of heavily contaminated soil, sand and other sediment from about 99 acres of the river bottom, treating 12 acres under docks and piers, capping another 7 acres near the shore with clean soil, and treating 3 acres through “enhanced natural recovery.” Another 36 acres will undergo “monitored natural recovery” where there will be no dredging or capping.

If approved, the work would take about 10 years. When the public comment period closes June 27, the EPA will weigh comments and may make changes, or select a different cleanup plan if necessary. The EPA anticipates it will issue its decision in spring 2024. Construction could begin as soon as 2026.

Two superfund sites are in the Duwamish River: the lower Duwamish waterway, which roughly spans from Boeing Field to the Industrial District, and Harbor Island, a 420-acre human-made island at the mouth of the river that has long supported ocean and rail transport. East waterway is part of the seven units that make up the Harbor Island Superfund site.

Superfund is a title reserved for only the most contaminated, highest priority cleanup sites.

Advertising

In the east waterway sediments, the average concentration of PCBs, a group of substances often used for construction equipment and that don’t break down over time, is 460 parts per billion. The plan proposes knocking that down to 2 parts per billion.

Gulls rode the slow pull of the Duwamish River into glistening ripples illuminated by the sun Thursday morning. Bird songs were punctuated by the frequent roar of jet planes overhead.

It was here at the corner of 12th Avenue and Elmgrove where Paulina López fell in love with South Park nearly two decades ago. López, executive director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, and her team have been holding officials’ feet to the fire, and leading education and outreach to ensure the community is at the forefront of efforts to free the waters from legacy industrial pollutants.

In 2021, the community coalition launched a campaign centered around three Cs: consultation, consistency and concurrence. They wanted the cleanup standards to concur with state law, not federal requirements loosened under the Trump administration, said Jamie Hearn, Superfund manager for the group. They wanted consistency with cleanup goals along the Duwamish, and they wanted to be consulted.

Hearn said those goals have largely been reflected in the east waterway plan.

“While bringing pollution down to non-urban background levels will take decades to achieve, we owe it to future generations to do the best we possibly can,” EPA regional administrator Casey Sixkiller said in a statement. “I believe that ‘good enough’ rarely is, so for this plan to succeed in the long-term, all levels of government must tackle the many sources of pollution that impact the Green/Duwamish and the communities that rely on it.”

Advertising

More than a century ago, the Duwamish River meandered freely until spilling into present-day Elliott Bay. It provided a vital natural nursery that offered food and protection from predators for juvenile salmon on their way to the ocean. Clams nestled in the muck nearby, and crabs and worms scurried along the bottom.

Today, 16 of the animals that live in or near Elliott Bay are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act, or by the state, as threatened or endangered.

Indigenous people lived in harmony with the river for thousands of years. After more than a century’s worth of industrial and commercial activities on the river, cancer-causing chemicals commonly a result of burning coal, oil and wood, as well as arsenic and mercury, have percolated into the river bottom.

The chemicals are in the tissue of the animals that live here, and the people who rely on the river for sustenance.

When the Duwamish people were forcibly removed from their homelands, they were promised the right to fish in their usual and accustomed areas. The Suquamish, Muckleshoot and Yakama people retain treaty-protected fishing rights to harvest food for sustenance from the Duwamish, according to the EPA.

But today, state advisories warn not to eat more than one meal of Chinook salmon from the river each week.

Advertising

Nearly 30 chemicals or chemical groups were identified as contaminants to animals such as shellfish and worms that live near the river bottom. About 62% of the river was estimated to pose adverse effects to those animals.

Meanwhile, crabs are exposed to high levels of cadmium, copper and zinc.

The cancer risk and other health hazards to humans who consume seafood from the Duwamish are far above acceptable levels, according to the EPA.

The goal of the cleanup is to reduce the levels of cancer-causing and other harmful chemicals in fish, shellfish, soils and water to those considered safe.

As of 2021, five toxic early action areas along the Duwamish had been cleaned up. The average concentration of PCBs has been slashed in half in the river water and soils.

Earlier this month, the state, U.S. Department of the Interior, Muckleshoot and Suquamish tribes reached an agreement to waive Lynden, a shipping company, of liability for harm to natural resources in the Duwamish and required it to pay for an already-completed salmon habitat restoration project. The project restored about 1 acre of riparian, marsh, mudflat, and subtidal habitats to the west of Harbor Island.

Sponsored

After the cleanup wraps up, the state Department of Ecology will continue to monitor water quality and regulate the stormwater that spills into the river. Both the city of Seattle and King County are under joint federal-state consent decrees to control their uncontrolled combined sewer overflows that still spill sewage into the river after heavy rains.

“The real dirty pollution in sediments in the Duwamish River is largely from historical activities,” Ecology Water Quality Section Manager Rachel McCrea said. “And when … those sediments get cleaned up, we’re gonna be able to remove a lot of pollution from the environment. And we will be able to just focus on any ongoing sources of pollution that are entering the system, controlling pollution sources through best management practices.”

The EPA will accept comments through June 27 by mail, email, online form, voicemail and orally at public meetings. The EPA will have a virtual public meeting in English on May 25. An in-person meeting with Spanish and Vietnamese interpreters will be June 3.

More information is available at epa.gov/superfund/harbor-island and through the Duwamish River Community Coalition at drcc.org/what-is-superfund.

The Duwamish River cleanup is just one part of the work the community coalition is working on.

“Nothing is really in silos in this community,” López said. “When we talk about environmental injustices we have to look at those intersections. So yes, we are community impacted by Superfund sites, and yes, we have the highest asthma hospitalization rates in King County area. And also we have 13 years of life expectancy difference. So everything for us is related.”