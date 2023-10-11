Orcas and salmon are signatures of Puget Sound. In a livestreamed talk set Thursday, Donny Stevenson, vice chair of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and Lynda Mapes, environment reporter for The Seattle Times, will discuss the interconnection of these two beloved animals, and the importance of salmon to all beings in Puget Sound — including people.

The presentation, hosted by the Burke Museum, is from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, free and open to all. Register here.

The talk is in honor of the 5th annual Orca Recovery Day, coming Saturday, a day of volunteer action on behalf of orcas and salmon around Puget Sound. More than 40 events will take place around the region, from tree planting to invasive weed pulling and street fairs. Sign up here for a volunteer event in your community.

Orca Recovery Day was created by Washington conservation districts as an a day of action to restore habitat, reduce stormwater pollution and educate the public about how to help support orca recovery. The initiative was created in response to the outpouring of grief over Tahlequah, the mother orca who carried her deceased calf through the Salish Sea for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles in the summer of 2018. She came to symbolize the struggle by the southern resident orcas to survive.

A critically endangered species, there are only 73 southern resident orcas left. They rely on chinook salmon as a principal part of their diet and Chinook are in trouble too, because of what are often referred to as the four Hs: habitat destruction, hydropower dams; harvest and hatcheries.

Thursday’s talk on orcas and salmon is presented by the Burke Museum in partnership with Braided River and Washington Conservation Action, and is one or many programs for We are Puget Sound, the special exhibit at the Burke through Dec. 31.