QUINCY, Grant County — The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit population, nestled in recovery sites north of Crescent Bar and Ephrata, was spared from the Baird Springs fire.

The Pacific Northwest native endangered species resides primarily in two sites, Beezley Hills and Sagebrush Flats, in a coordinated recovery effort by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“It didn’t hit any of our areas,” said Jon Gallie, wildlife biologist for the WDFW, of the Baird Springs fire. “It was a nice bullet to dodge.”

The brush fire, which grew to about 2,400 acres by last Monday night, was about 6 to 8 miles away from the Beezley Hills Preserve and according to Gaille, WDFW biologists were in the area when the fire started Monday afternoon. Several locations in Grant and Douglas counties were issued Level 3 — leave now — and Level 2 — get set to leave — evacuation notices Monday.

“We started to get nervous about the potential,” Gaille said. “Because of the winds, it could’ve been in our area pretty quick.”

Wind gusts near Quincy were reported to top mid- to high 20 mph by the late afternoon last Monday. Gaille said WDFW made calls to fire resources, including the Bureau of Land Management, about the neighboring rabbit population — the “best we could do given the amount of work [fire crews] do.”

Evacuation notices were reduced to Level 1 — get ready to leave — on Wednesday. By Saturday, the fire was 95% contained.

Wildfires have previously set back recovery efforts for the pygmy rabbit population, destroying up to 40% of their habitat, including the 2017 Sutherland Canyon fire and the Pearl Hill fire in 2020.