A wildfire in Okanogan County has spread north, prompting evacuations on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

The Eagle Bluff Fire, which started Saturday southwest of Oroville, has burned timber and brush across an estimated 8,000 acres in Okanogan County, according to the county’s emergency management department and the state Department of Natural Resources.

“The Fire has calmed down but is still VERY Active,” Okanogan County posted in an update at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, warning people to stay aware of their surroundings.

A level 3 immediate evacuation notice has been issued for people living on both sides of Highway 97, from Shirley Road to Oroville. An immediate evacuation notice was also ordered on the Loomis-Oroville Road from River Street to Enloe Dam Road.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Oroville High School to aid displaced people.

The fire spread north and crossed into British Columbia, where an evacuation order was issued for 732 properties in and around the town of Osoyoos, according the CBC.

Washington’s largest ongoing wildfire remains in Klickitat County, where the Newell Road fire has burned more than 60,000 acres east of Goldendale, threatening nearly 200 homes, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The fire started July 21 near Newell and Dot roads south of Bickleton, threatening farms, homes and a natural gas pipeline and prompting evacuations in the area last week.

The fire was reported 100% contained as of Saturday.