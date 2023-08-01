The Eagle Bluff fire in Okanogan County was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire, which started Saturday southwest of Oroville, had burned timber and brush across an estimated 15,349 acres Tuesday, according to the county’s emergency management department and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Crews planned to continue to fight burns inside and along the perimeter of the fire Tuesday. The fire is still active north of the Loomis-Oroville Road, which is east of Nighthawk, according to the county.

Responders have reduced evacuations prompted by the wildfire from an initial level 3 immediate evacuation. As of Tuesday morning, a level 1 “advisory” notice is in place for people living on both sides of Highway 97, from West Lake Road to the Canadian Border and along Loomis-Oroville Road around the golf course.

A Red Cross shelter that was set up at Oroville High School for displaced people has closed as there are no immediate evacuations in place.

There are 250 personnel fighting the wildfire, which has destroyed four structures, according to DNR. The cause of the fire is under investigation by DNR fire investigators and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office.

Okanogan County Public Utilities Department continued to replace damaged poles Tuesday along the Loomis-Oroville Road, which is closed from Miners Landing to Similkameen Road near Nighthawk, according to the county.

Ellemeham Mountain Road at Golden Road and Wannacut Lake Road also remain closed.

Blue Lake Road has reopened.

The county urges people to be cautious if venturing out to look at the fire. Residents do not need to report smoke in the area, and boaters should be aware of helicopters dipping out of area lakes and ponds.