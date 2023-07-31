The Eagle Bluff fire has burned timber and brush across an estimated 10,000 acres in Okanogan County with no containment, according to the county’s emergency management department and the state Department of Natural Resources.

The wildfire, which started Saturday southwest of Oroville, prompted evacuations on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

The level 3 immediate evacuation notice has since been reduced to a level 2 “get ready” notice for people living on both sides of Highway 97, from Shirley Road to Oroville.

A Red Cross shelter that was set up at Oroville High School for displaced people has closed as there are no immediate evacuations in place.

In British Columbia, an evacuation order was issued for 732 properties in and around the town of Osoyoos, according the CBC.

The fire was zero percent contained as of Sunday evening, according to DNR, which said four structures had been destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by DNR fire investigators and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office.

There were 250 personnel fighting the wildfire and bulldozer lines have been established around “substantial sections” of the accessible portions of the fire perimeter, according a Sunday afternoon update from the Northeast Washington Interagency incident management team.

The Loomis-Oroville Road is closed due to guardrail damage, rocks rolling off the hillside and fire equipment and personnel on the roadway from Oroville to Nighthawk, according to the county.

Blue Lake Road is closed from Golden Road to Wannacut Lake, as well as Ellemeham Mountain Road at Golden Road.

High temperatures in the area were expected to be over 90 degrees, with overnight lows in the 50s and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Seattle Times staff reporter Jim Brunner contributed to this report.