Watersheds in 12 Washington counties are now considered to be under a drought emergency, state officials announced Monday, citing the recent trend of warm and dry weather.
Those watersheds span portions of Benton, Clallam, Columbia, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Okanogan, Skagit, Snohomish, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Yakima counties, Washington’s Department of Ecology said in a news release. The rest of the state is considered to be under a drought advisory.
The declaration allows state officials to further cut water use. Already hundreds of water users on the Olympic Peninsula face water restrictions and state officials have already limited the amount of water others can draw from rivers, creeks and wells east of the Cascades.
Throughout the state, most waterways are expected to see less than three-quarters of their typical water flows.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
