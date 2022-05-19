King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a proposal Thursday to raise property taxes to fund the preservation of forests, farmland, trails and rivers throughout the county, billing it as an effort to protect the region’s “last, best” natural spaces.

The proposal, which requires the approval of both the Metropolitan King County Council and county voters, aims to conserve 65,000 acres of open space over the next 30 years.

It would be funded by an increase in an already existing property tax levy — the 50-year-old Conservation Futures program. The levy would be doubled from its rate of 3.12 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 6.25 cents. That would amount to about an additional $22 a year for the owner of median home, assessed at about $675,000, Constantine’s office said.

If approved by the County Council, the proposal would go on the November ballot.

“This is our generation’s moment to protect the last, best places — forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and green space — before they are lost forever,” Constantine said. “By accelerating land conservation throughout King County, we will confront climate change by protecting mature forests, improve habitat for native salmon, strengthen our local food economy, provide more recreational opportunities, and ensure more equitable access to the outdoors.”

Washington established the Conservation Futures program in 1971 allowing counties to levy taxes in order to protect open land and natural spaces. In King County it has helped protect more than 100,000 acres of natural land, including high-profile parcels around Snoqualmie Falls and the land that became Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park.

But the tax rate has declined, Constantine’s office said, leaving a funding gap.

The County Council, three years ago, made a change allowing it to sell bonds based on a greater percentage of the tax, allowing it to get more money upfront and, hopefully, speed up conservation efforts. It also allows the county to protect land before it gets developed and before real estate prices spiral ever higher.

In recent years, the program has been used to restore salmon habitat on the Cedar River near Renton and on Bear Creek in Redmond.

The 65,000 proposed acres are divided into six categories: trails, river corridors, farmland, forest, river corridors, urban green space and natural land. The goals, Constantine’s office said, are several: provide equitable outdoors access, particularly to the county’s 500,000 residents that don’t live near a park or green space; protect mature forests; strengthen the local food economy; improve fish and wildlife habitats and reduce flood risks.

The proposed conservation includes marine shoreline on Vashon and Maury islands, 5 acres of undeveloped urban forest in White Center, the slopes of Tiger Mountain, dairy farms in Enumclaw, Soos Creek in Auburn and a proposed South King County trail connecting Lake Washington to Puget Sound.

“Coupled with higher land prices, the chance to protect these treasured open spaces before they are paved over is evaporating before our eyes,” County Councilmember Rod Dembowski said. “It is imperative that we accelerate our efforts now to ensure King County remains the envy of the country for our parks, trails, farms, lakes and rivers for generations to come.”

A previous version of this story misstated the year Washington established the Conservation Futures program. It was established in 1971.