Electron Hydro will pay nearly $1 million in fines and restitution to settle a criminal lawsuit brought by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson over the July 2020 spill of rubber into the Puyallup River during a dam construction project.

In the settlement, which still requires the approval of State Superior Court Judge Philip Sorensen in Tacoma, Electron Hydro chief operating officer Thom Fischer pleaded guilty to a gross criminal misdemeanor, and would serve two years of probation.

The pollution lawsuit, which was filed in January 2020 against Electron Hydro and Fischer, charged 36 gross criminal misdemeanors that put the Orting-based hydroelectric dam operator at risk of up to $9 million in penalties — and Fischer at risk of prison time.

The settlement comes before the scheduled start of the trial next month.

Electron Hydro serves some 20,000 customers with a more than century old wooden dam on a river that is used by spring Chinook salmon and other fish protected under the Endangered Species Act. During the 2020 construction project, the company used artificial turf stored at a nearby rock quarry as a padding in liners laid in a bypass channel that would be used to divert the river flows.

The crumb rubber in the turf has the potential to release toxic chemicals, and regulators had not given permission to use the material. When currents ripped the liner, some of the material was washed miles downstream.

The spill occurred overnight on July 29. The company did not inform regulators of the pollution discharge until Aug. 4, according to a consultant’s report prepared for Electron Hydro. And the Aug. 7 stop-work order from Pierce County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came amid concerns that the rubber, an estimated 617 square yards of the artificial turf, would eventually break down and release toxics into the water. At least 4 to 6 cubic yards of crumb rubber was released into the upper reaches of the river.

“I created our Environmental Protection Division to take on bad actors who endangered our shared environments. Electron Hydro and Thom Fischer’s reckless conduct damaged this waterway and put species like salmon at risk,” state Attorney General Ferguson said in a statement Monday.

Testing by the University of Washington, Tacoma, Center for Urban Waters indicated that recovered artificial turf and crumb rubber contained chemicals found in tires, including one extremely toxic to salmon, according to a court filing from the Attorney General’s Office.

Defense attorney Angelo Calfo noted that the attorney general dropped all charges alleging that Electron Hydro intentionally violated its permits, and that Fischer’ has pleaded guilty only to unintentionally violating a permit approved by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Calfo also noted that during a Feb. 16 hearing, Judge Sorensen appeared critical of the attorney general’s handling of the case, according to a transcript of his remarks.

“I have made the rulings that I have made, and I guess I’m not asking for an answer, but I’m going to ask why is this a criminal case,” Sorenson said. “It does seem to be a heavy-handed way of addressing what seems to be an administrative issue.”

The reconstruction work, along with screens and other equipment, is supposed to improve fish protection by preventing salmon and sediment from entering the flue used to deliver water for the project.

The improvement project has largely been on hold since the stop-work order, according to Calfo.

The spill has led to other problems for Electron Hydro, including from Puyallup tribal government leaders calling for the removal of the dam who, in a 2022 statement, said the turf discharge caused “grave environmental harm.”

The state Ecology Department, in 2021, fined Electron $501,000 for the spill of the artificial turf. “These toxic materials had no place in the river,” said Ecology Department Director Laura Watson in announcing the fine.

Calfo said that there has been no documentation of fish killed by the release of the crumb rubber.

The company hopes to secure new work permits, and complete the project within the next year and a half, Calfo said.

Material from Seattle Times archives was used in this story.