The Chuweah Creek fire has grown to 34,280 acres, though evacuation orders for residents in Nespelem were downgraded to level 1, which means be aware, from level 3, which means leave immediately.

The Okanogan County blaze, one of three first reported Monday and believed to have been caused by lightning, is still actively growing, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, and was 20% contained as of Thursday night. The fire is estimated to be fully contained on Friday, July 23.

Andy Joseph Jr., chairman of the Colville Business Council, told The Wenatchee World the Chuweah Creek fire is the largest of six in the area and has burned seven homes and seven outbuildings.

Level 2 evacuation notices — which mean get ready to leave — remain in place for residents of Owhi Flats along Cache Creeks Road, Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake.

A crew of 200 are fighting the Chuweah Creek fire using an aggressive air strategy and fire lines cut with bulldozers, according to the incident report, though the fire is expected to grow this weekend due to forecasts for gusty winds and low relative humidity.

A shelter is still in place for evacuees in Coulee Dam at the Lake Roosevelt Junior and Senior High School.