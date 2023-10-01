OLYMPIC PENINSULA — On a steamy June morning, Mark Elbroch prepared to visit what he suspected was a cougar den in a timber forest on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Scalp, a young female his team had fitted with a GPS collar last year, kept returning to the same spot and Elbroch was pretty sure he knew why: kittens.

Even with chain saws roaring nearby, this gated timber forest offers habitat and, crucially, refuge for a misunderstood and maligned carnivore in a region where people could be quick to pull a gun.

“It’s a 50-yard walk into the thickness,” said Elbroch, gathering his gear in hopes of finding a healthy litter. Elbroch co-directs the Olympic Cougar Project as head of the Puma Program for Panthera, a global, science-based wild cat conservation organization, with the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, in collaboration with five other tribes.

It’s legal to hunt cougars — also known as pumas, mountain lions, panthers and scores of other regional names — in Washington. But the leading cause of death for the project’s collared cats is “lethal removal,” the state’s response when landowners say a cougar attacked their livestock or pets.

Cougars prefer deer and elk but will settle for smaller animals, especially when they’re young and still learning to hunt larger prey. More often than not, it costs them their life.

These fatal encounters are likely to increase, as more people move to the Pacific Northwest to escape climate-fueled heat waves and floods. Many, drawn to the natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula, raise farm animals on parcels surrounded by vast stretches of forest — prime cougar habitat.

Advertising

The prospect of finding kittens offers a rare bright spot in a project plagued by untimely deaths.

Elbroch and his project coordinator, Caitlin Kupar, and senior field technician, Andy Stratton, loaded their packs with camera traps and other gear to visit the den. Faint beeps from Stratton’s telemetry antenna confirmed Scalp wasn’t nearby.

The team left their trucks on the dirt road and headed into the forest, recently thinned by a logging crew. The towering piles of dead limbs left behind made finding a den seem impossible.

But Elbroch, a master tracker, slipped effortlessly through the woody debris, scanning the area for depressions where the mother nurses and beds down. He approached a likely spot but saw no kittens.

Then he heard a little grrr and looked down to see two pint-size cubs hiding under a snarl of moss-covered branches. Elbroch retrieved the pair, one at a time, with gloved hands. The cranky cubs protested with tiny hisses that sounded like sneezes, mouths open wide to reveal pink tongues and barely emerging teeth.

A quick exam revealed a boy and a girl, just three weeks old, covered in dark spots as camouflage against predators. They were healthy, spunky and full of milk, to the team’s delight.

Advertising

Scalp won the team’s heart by surviving against the odds. Cougars stay with their mothers 14 to 18 months to learn how to hunt on their own. State wildlife managers made Scalp an orphan at just 10 months old by killing her mother for eating a few goats. She managed to survive.

But they fear Scalp’s luck could run out. The project has lost 38 of 111 collared cougars since it started five years ago. Nineteen were recorded as “depredations” — meaning the cat was killed for preying on someone’s animal — including 11 last year alone.

It’s unknown how many cougars live on the peninsula, as the animals are difficult to track and study. But in general, cougars are density-dependent and self-regulate to about four cats per 100 square miles, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, estimating a statewide cougar population of about 2,000 animals.

But initial estimates from the Olympic Cougar Project indicate that there’s a lower density of cats on the peninsula than on the mainland. And peninsula cougars, cut off from mainland populations by highways and waterways, are more inbred and less genetically diverse than any cougar population in the state, recent research shows. Lower genetic diversity could predispose them to genetic disorders, infections and parasites.

Having so many collared cats killed for depredation is a huge loss for the project. It’s also personal for biologists who view the cats as family.

“It’s hard,” Elbroch said. “There’s just constant death.”

Welcome to Cougar Country

Cougars boost biodiversity and ecosystem resilience in numerous ways. They control herbivore populations, as predators. And the carcasses they leave behind nourish soil to increase plant diversity and feed an astonishing array of species, from beetles to bears.

Advertising

When the Olympic Cougar Project started in 2018, it focused on cougars as a barometer of local wildlife. If these wide-ranging carnivores were faring well, other species probably were, too.

But as more people moved to the region, and study animals kept getting shot for depredation, the team found themselves becoming wildlife ambassadors. And making more house calls.

Human population growth has averaged about 9% across the peninsula’s four counties over the past decade. Port Angeles, the peninsula’s largest city, ranked second among U.S. towns for increasing home values between 2020 and 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle reported last year, a reflection of the rapid population growth.

Researchers flagged the Pacific Northwest as a migration hot spot last year in the journal Frontiers in Human Dynamics. They analyzed climate-influenced migration patterns within the United States between 2010 and 2020 and found that people were moving toward areas with warmer winters, cooler summers, higher winter cloud cover and forest cover — like the Olympic Peninsula — with “very high migration into northwestern states.”

The analysis covered the period before the 2021 heat dome that killed more than 150 people. Even so, the nonprofit North Olympic Land Trust assumes people are moving to the peninsula seeking refuge as part of its climate mitigation plans.

“We’re going to see increased habitat loss with more people moving here,” said Kim Sager-Fradkin, who co-directs the Olympic Cougar Project as the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s wildlife manager and also serves on the Land Trust’s board. “And more cougars on people’s decks.”

Sponsored

Kim Frey fell for the Olympic Peninsula’s natural beauty on a visit from Texas five years ago. So Frey and her husband, Matt, packed up their kids and a menagerie of animals and moved into a house surrounded by forest on the north peninsula.

In mid-April, they got a call from technicians with the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. The technicians had noticed a collared cat named Ellie was hanging out near their house. They asked if they could check on Ellie and her sister, recently left by their mother to fend for themselves.

The cats, the Freys told them, had killed several of their animals while they looked on, helplessly.

One of the cougars had entered a shed where the family’s chickens and geese nested at night. The shed, which connected to a larger pen, had a solar-paneled door that Elbroch thinks opened when the cat walked by and triggered a motion-activated light.

“It was midnight and we just heard mass chaos,” Frey said.

The couple and their kids ran out to investigate. They entered the pen, thinking a deer had gotten in. When they realized their mistake, they quickly shut the gate. “I told the kids to go inside and asked Matt to open the gate so the goats could get out and the cougar could escape,” she said.

Advertising

They corralled the goats inside the fence that surrounds their house. When they turned around, the cat was gone. They lost their cherished geese and some chickens that night.

For the next few weeks, they let their surviving animals free range during the day, unaware they would attract the big cats. “I hate caged animals,” Frey said. “It makes me sad.”



They ended up losing a goat and more chickens.

The Lower Elwha technicians asked if they could capture Ellie’s sibling. The Freys agreed and joined the team to learn how they capture cats as part of their study.

Frey said experiencing the capture was healing for her daughter after seeing her beloved animals killed. Yet Frey had grown fearful. She felt like the cats were casing her house after a UPS driver told her he’d seen one in her driveway.

Several weeks later, Kupar, the project’s program manager, found a pile of illegally dumped dead goats not far from the Freys’ property. Ellie couldn’t have missed the overpowering smell of rotting flesh.

Some may say she has a taste for goats now, and will go looking for more, Elbroch said.

Advertising

But there’s no research to say what happens next, he said. “We kill them so fast we just don’t know.”

No way out

The long-term health of Olympic cougars and the ecosystem at large, Elbroch said, depends on building a wildlife corridor to connect the peninsula and mainland populations.

“No one’s been able to successfully leave the peninsula and breed on the other side of I-5 yet,” Elbroch said.

In February 2022, the project team collared a young male they named Bjorn outside of Quilcene in the northeastern peninsula. Bjorn traveled with his mother for about six months before setting out on his own.

He then made a huge loop around the peninsula, walking 680 miles to find a new home range, only to end up about 30 miles from where he started. The team lost him near Port Angeles, when his collar failed.

At one point, Bjorn went out to the very end of a little spit of land, as if wondering if he could swim across the Salish Sea to Vancouver Island, Elbroch said. One of the project’s young dispersing males did manage to swim about three-fifths of a mile to an island in Puget Sound. He was there two weeks before someone killed him.

Advertising

Two years ago, the team held their breath as they monitored another cougar skirting people’s houses. He’d been collared for just four months when he killed a couple of toy goats east of Port Angeles. The landowner called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which dispatched wardens to kill the cat.

Finding a path toward coexistence

Vanessa Castle, a Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe member and project technician, appreciates that losing animals to predators can be traumatic and scary. But that’s the consequence of moving into their home, she said.

Colonization robbed the tribe of much of its traditional knowledge, Castle said. But she said her people have always lived with cougars — q̕ə́wic̕əp in her language. “And we have very little story of conflicts between us.”

The first cougar Castle saw collared was one of the largest cats they’d seen on the north peninsula. She and her uncle named him Moses, to honor an ancestor. One night, Moses, who had never taken livestock before, happened upon a free-ranging bright white llama, looking like a long-necked deer “glowing in the moonlight,” Castle said.

Moses ate the llama and the owner called WDFW officials, who killed him.

“At what point are people responsible for placing these animals in cougar territory? They’re essentially baiting these cougars with livestock,” Castle said.

Advertising

Some landowners appreciate cougars’ value in the local ecosystem.

Romeo Ciarlo has seen several on his farm, about 5 miles south of Port Angeles. He thinks Moses often showed up on his trail camera. Ciarlo, who keeps a firearm handy “just for my comfort level,” knows the cats that pass through are just looking for a meal.

Ciarlo’s livestock guardian dogs, Kangal, Anatolian shepherd and great Pyrenees mixes, have long served him well. Then in May, a cougar got two of his goats. Ciarlo called the cougar project, knowing they would collar the cat instead of shooting it.

The team quickly rallied, secured Ciarlo’s dogs and released their own hounds, which treed a young male they named Orion.

Castle wishes everyone could experience what the team does on a capture, to see the cougars’ majesty and power and how they want nothing to do with us. “It really gives you a whole new respect for what they are.”



Meanwhile, the killings continue.

One young cougar, collared last month, was looking for a new home when a woman living in the middle of forestland east of Port Angeles shot him.

Scalp, who beat the odds by surviving after losing her mom so young, moved her kittens a few times after the team visited the den. They’re 4 months old now, tagging along with mom to learn how to hunt.

Advertising

Ellie, the young female who ran into trouble at the Freys’ house, was shot in July by a man who saw her peering into his chicken coop.

And in September, the start of cougar-hunting season, the project lost two more cats. A hunter killed a 3-year-old male named Edgar a few weeks after Elbroch suspected another cat had been shot by a hunter. He got an alert that a cougar mother named Jolene had stopped moving and saw that her collar was in someone’s house, in the middle of a suburban development. WDFW told Elbroch both cats had been legally killed.

Jolene had kittens that were around a year old. “Who knows if they’ll be all right,” Elbroch said. “Sometimes they make it when they’re that old. Sometimes they don’t.”

Elbroch has come to believe that if people are willing to take the time to listen to each other, they’ll find common ground and recognize that protecting local biodiversity, including cougars, benefits everyone.

“There’s just endless ways we could coexist with these animals,” Elbroch said. “We just have to figure it out.”

Back at Scalp’s den, Kupar told the kittens: “All right, guys. One year, you’ll be part of the project with a collar on.”

Given the growing perils the young cats face, it was as much a hope as a prediction.