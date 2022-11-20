The use of some wood-burning stoves is temporarily banned in Snohomish and Pierce counties amid concerns about unhealthy air.

The Puget Sound Clean Air agency imposed a Stage 1 burn ban in Pierce County on Saturday and another in Snohomish County on Sunday, citing stagnant air and high levels of wood smoke that have created unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

“The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air, usually due to excessive wood smoke,” the agency said in a statement.

Sensitive groups include children, people older than 65, people who are pregnant, people who have COVID-19 and those who have heart or lung conditions.

A Stage 1 burn ban prohibits outdoor fires as well as the use of wood-burning fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves. Residents are allowed to use certified wood stoves, pellet stoves, natural gas or propane. (Certified wood stoves have labels stating they comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emission standards.) Violators can face a $1,000 penalty.

Some areas of Pierce County near Gig Harbor and Eatonville are not covered. In Snohomish County, Darrington is not covered.

The Clean Air Agency said stagnant weather conditions are expected to last until Monday evening.