Bumping River Road was elevated to a Level 3 “go now” evacuation on Tuesday night because of spotting from the Schneider Springs fire.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management said the order covers the Bumping River Road area from Highway 410 west toward Bumping Lake. Residents are advised to take family, pets, and important documents and evacuate the area immediately.

The fire, burning just west of Ellensburg, is 18 miles northwest of Naches. It was 94,206 acres with 14% containment Tuesday morning. That was an increase of 1,400 acres from the prior day. A total of 758 people are assigned to the fire.

In an update shared on the fire information Facebook page, Joe Tone, operations section chief for the Schneider Springs fire, spoke about efforts to monitor the fire so it didn’t establish any large runs toward the Bumping River.

Heavy equipment was moved from the southern portion of the fire to the 1706 and 1709 Forest Service roads, Tone said. Firefighters are trying to prevent fire progression to the north along the Highway 410 corridor. Several crews that had been working on the southern portion were moved to the northern portion of the fire to join efforts to limit fire growth toward the Lost Creek-Gold Creek area, according to the fire update.

The fire was active in several places around the perimeter, with the most activity on the northern and southern portions, according to the update. But firefighters continued to hold and improve control lines along Bethel Ridge, and authorities were confident other efforts would increase containment.

Smoke

An air quality alert continues in Yakima until noon Thursday because of smoke from fires. People should stay inside and avoid strenuous activity when air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the Washington State Department of Ecology said.

Widespread haze will continue in and around Yakima through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.

Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between Highway 410 and Highway 12. Both of those routes are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and fire equipment.

Public lands south of Highway 12 reopened Thursday, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.

Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via Highway 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreational access.

Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.