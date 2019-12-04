Amid an international dispute, British Columbia’s government announced Wednesday that it will no longer allow timber sales in the headwaters of the Skagit River.

Last year, loggers built roads and clear-cut several large swaths of forest in British Columbia, where waters drain into the Skagit River and eventually flow into Washington state and to Puget Sound.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan cried foul, writing to B.C. officials with “grave concern” about water quality and environmental degradation. The Skagit is a top producer of salmon for Puget Sound, it is home to endangered bull trout, and its waters churn hydropower dams to bring Seattle much of its electricity.

After the outcry, B.C. officials in the summer put future logging plans on hold. Now, they’ve committed to protect the area, which is surrounded by provincial parks, from logging, at least.

“Timber harvesting under this license has ended. No future licenses will be awarded,” said Doug Donaldson, the minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in British Columbia.

The decision by the B.C. government raises the negotiating stakes with Imperial Metals, a Canadian mining company that has rights in the area and has applied to perform exploratory drilling there. Conservationists for more than a decade have sought to acquire the mining tenures. They fear a potential spill of mining waste or byproduct would imperil Skagit fish and devastate the river.

Negotiations over mining rights are ongoing, according to Thomas Curley, a Canadian appointee to the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission, an international organization seeking to acquire the tenures.