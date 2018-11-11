Take a look at some of the important research and documentation of the southern resident orcas.

By
Seattle Times environment reporter

Here’s what we are reading about orcas:

Orca: How We Came to Know and Love the Ocean’s Greatest Predator,” Jason Colby, Oxford University Press, 2018

Orca: The Whale Called Killer,” Erich Hoyt, Camden House Publishing, 1981

Of Orcas and Men: What Killer Whales Can Teach Us,” David Neiwert, The Overlook Press, 2015

Puget Sound Whales for Sale: The Fight to End Orca Hunting,” Sandra Pollard, The History Press, 2014

Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel,” Carl Safina, Henry Holt and Company, 2015

The Nature of Borders: Salmon, Boundaries, and Bandits on the Salish Sea,” Lissa K. Wadewitz, University of Washington Press, 2012

Resources:

Fact sheet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the agency running killer-whale recovery in the Northwest.

Ideas on how to help, links to scientific research, background information: The Whale Museum

Killer-whale biology, research, family structure, photos: Center for Whale Research

Governor’s Task Force on Orca Recovery

Lynda V. Mapes: 206-464-2515 or lmapes@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @LyndaVMapes. Lynda specializes in coverage of the environment, natural history, and Native American tribes.