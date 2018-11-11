Take a look at some of the important research and documentation of the southern resident orcas.
Here’s what we are reading about orcas:
“Orca: How We Came to Know and Love the Ocean’s Greatest Predator,” Jason Colby, Oxford University Press, 2018
“Orca: The Whale Called Killer,” Erich Hoyt, Camden House Publishing, 1981
“Of Orcas and Men: What Killer Whales Can Teach Us,” David Neiwert, The Overlook Press, 2015
“Puget Sound Whales for Sale: The Fight to End Orca Hunting,” Sandra Pollard, The History Press, 2014
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state Sen. Joe Fain concedes to Democratic challenger Mona Das
- Hey GOP: You're dead around here. Time to dump Trump, and look to the 'Nones' | Danny Westneat
- Washington state voters approved new gun regulations in I-1639. Here's what the law will do.
- Fierce Seattle warehouse fire on Ship Canal engulfs lumberyard buildings VIEW
- Gun sellers expect sales bump after Washington voters approve new rules
“Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel,” Carl Safina, Henry Holt and Company, 2015
“The Nature of Borders: Salmon, Boundaries, and Bandits on the Salish Sea,” Lissa K. Wadewitz, University of Washington Press, 2012
Resources:
Fact sheet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the agency running killer-whale recovery in the Northwest.
Ideas on how to help, links to scientific research, background information: The Whale Museum
Killer-whale biology, research, family structure, photos: Center for Whale Research
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.