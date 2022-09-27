A portion of Highway 2 is closed again after the Bolt Creek fire began to encroach on the road Monday night, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Fire teams and road crews closed the road late Monday between Skykomish and Northeast Old Cascade Highway. The closure was extended Tuesday morning to 4 miles between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and 747th Avenue Northeast.

UPDATE: #BoltCreekFire closure has been extended to 4 miles (MP 49-50), between NE Old Cascade Highway and 747th Ave NE in #Skykomish. Photos below were taken earlier this morning at MP 47.8, just west of Skykomish. We will update you as we receive more information. pic.twitter.com/rZQw2QGNOk — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 27, 2022

Unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, a dry easterly wind and unstable conditions caused increased fire activity on Monday, according to InciWeb. The fire is expected to continue to grow, or smolder, until the region gets some significant rain, the Inciweb report says. A fire weather watch remains in place through Tuesday.

“Near Skykomish, the fire is creeping and backing as it slowly burns across the steep slopes along FS 6510 toward the north and south. At night you can see the fire is burning in patches and not a continuous line,” fire officials said Monday.

Containment of the fire, now estimated at 11,355 acres, fell to 7% on Monday, according to InciWeb.

The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65, are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now.

Increased smoke and more visible flames are expected during the day and night, according to the InciWeb report. A burn ban remains in effect.