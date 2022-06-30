Owing to concerns over pregnant, underdeveloped or malnourished orcas, 13 southern resident killer whales were declared “vulnerable” Thursday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency issued an emergency order requiring commercial sightseeing vessels and urging boaters to stay at least half a nautical mile away from endangered southern resident killer whales this summer. The move came after federal research showed boats in close proximity can affect an orca’s ability to feed.

“While we have reason to remain hopeful with the reports of recent pregnancies, the reality is that there are several Southern Residents that aren’t doing well and we’re very concerned about the population at large,” Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in a release Thursday.

Seattle-based nonprofit SR3 used drone photography to determine that, between September and April, several members of the southern resident orca population were pregnant and a dozen were in poor condition.

The southern resident killer whales are an endangered community native to the Pacific Northwest that consists of 73 members across three pods: J, K and L.

According to the aerial images, as of September three whales in K pod were in the last six to nine months of pregnancy. Videos online recently showed a calf with K pod, suggesting one of the pregnancies was delivered successfully.

Across pods J and L, 12 members were found to be in poor condition, putting them at double or triple the risk of dying.

“Southern residents need precautionary conservation measures, but it is important that these are based on science that is objective, quantitative and adaptive,” said John Durban, senior scientist at SR3.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study this year showed that boat traffic within 400 yards can interrupt the foraging of southern resident orcas, especially females who often stop eating altogether when vessels travel too close.

Southern resident orcas aren’t getting enough food, according to researchers from the University of British Columbia. The killer whales have been eating less than they burn for six of the last 40 years, and three of those six years occurred between 2018 and 2020, the last years examined in the study published this week.

Research shows killer whale health often correlates with the abundance of salmon, namely Chinook, coho and chum. Declines in Chinook salmon abundance have been attributed to climate change, overfishing, disease and predation.

The state is also concerned about noise pollution and meddling from recreational and commercial boating.

Those whales now designated “vulnerable” have increased protections under the state’s Commercial Whale Watching Licensing Program. Motorized whale-watching vessels are now required to maintain a distance of half a nautical mile from vulnerable whales and those traveling with them.

The agency’s restrictions kick in just as the summer whale-watching season was about to begin. Commercial viewing of southern resident orcas is permitted at certain hours during the July-September season. Outside of the season, licensed operators are not allowed to approach the killer whales within half a nautical mile.

Last fall, two recreational boaters were caught illegally approaching endangered southern resident killer whales near San Juan Island. NOAA Fisheries announced this month that the boaters had been fined for their actions.

The whales were listed under the Endangered Species Act in 2005.