The Biden administration proposes spending less on the Hanford nuclear reservation next year than Congress just approved for the current fiscal year, leaving Washington state officials to say more is needed to keep the environmental cleanup on track.

An administration budget was sent to Congress this past week recommending about $2.4 billion for the Hanford site in fiscal 2023. That is $172 million less than the current spending level.

“Once again the president’s budget proposes underfunding cleanup of the Hanford site,” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement. “This will only delay the overall mission and is totally counterproductive.”

The Washington state Department of Ecology, the state agency that oversees federal cleanup at Hanford, said $3.35 billion will be needed for Hanford cleanup next year.

Instead, the spending request released Monday was $24 million less than the budget proposed a year ago, which Congress then bumped by $128 million for a record-high Hanford cleanup budget of $2.6 billion, or $2.7 billion when security spending elsewhere in the federal budget is added to the Hanford total.

Gov. Jay Inslee posted on social media that he was concerned about the Biden administration’s 2023 budget request, with budget decisions made now having consequences for generations to come, he said.

Advertising

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts at Hanford, not to curtail them,” he tweeted.

“We can’t wait until the 22nd century,” he added in another post.

The 580-square-mile Hanford site was used from World War II through the Cold War to produce 67 tons of plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Now work is under way to clean up the radioactive and hazardous chemical waste and contamination at the most contaminated nuclear site in the nation.

Even though the Biden administration has proposed Hanford budget cuts, those cuts are far smaller than the $748 million decrease recommended by the Trump administration in its last year.

“While it’s disappointing to see a proposed budget that would not sufficiently fund Hanford cleanup, we’ve been here before, and we know our congressional delegation will do everything they can to bring the numbers up to where they need to be,” said David Reeploeg, vice president for federal programs for the Tri-City Development Council.

Advertising

Larger budgets will be needed after fiscal 2023, according to TRIDEC and state officials, for the vitrification plant and other pressing cleanup work.

The Department of Energy plans to start operating part of the $17 billion Hanford vitrification plant in fiscal 2024 to treat some of the least radioactive of the 56 million gallons of waste in underground tanks.

It also will need to make progress on the vitrification plant facilities planned to handle and treat high-level radioactive waste.

The state Department of Ecology says $3.76 billion will be needed for Hanford cleanup in fiscal 2024.

“Without significant increases in funding in future budgets, we will continue to see delays in progress, heightened environmental risk, and it will ultimately require billions more in cleanup costs,” Inslee said.

State Ecology Director Laura Watson and David Bowen, Ecology’s Nuclear Waste program manager, traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge more federal funding for the Hanford cleanup. The state Department of Ecology is a Hanford cleanup regulator.

Advertising

That the current fiscal year’s funding reached a new high but “still falls hundreds of millions below what is needed demonstrates the challenges ahead of us,” Watson said.

A 2022 DOE cost and schedule projection for remaining cleanup at Hanford says an estimated $300 billion to $640 billion will be needed to finish most work by 2078 and continue monitoring of the site through 2095.

To finish cleanup on that schedule and at $300 billion would require spending to be above $4 billion each year from 2023 through 2069.

“Just some basic math indicates that spending at Hanford will peak in eight years at about $7.5 billion … which is nearly triple the amount we have right now,” Bowen said at the Hanford Advisory Board meeting last week. That’s if Hanford cleanup is finished at the low range of cost estimates.

The administration’s budget request released Monday still lacked detailed breakdowns of projects on how the administration proposed fiscal 2023 money be spent.

However, it proposed close to $1.6 billion be spent on tank waste, including emptying aging underground tanks prone to leaking and preparing to treat the waste at the vitrification plant. The funding would be split, with $799 million for the vitrification plant and $806 million for the tank farms.

Sponsored

That is $40 million below the current request.

The Richland Operations Office, which is responsible for all cleanup not related to tank waste plus maintaining and operating the nuclear reservation, would receive $818 million for its work. That is $132 million below current spending.

The initial budget documents did not say whether the Biden administration would again try to zero out payments in lieu of taxes to local governments in Benton, Franklin and Grant counties.

The payments are intended to make up for the Hanford land that would be contributing property taxes for services such as schools, public health, libraries and roads had the land not been seized by the federal government during World War II.