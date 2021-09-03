Baby J pod orca J56 is ailing and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued an emergency rule ordering commercial whale watch tours to stay farther away to help her survive.

Tofino, as the baby is also known, was born in May 2019. She is the second offspring of Tsuchi (J-31).

Her declining condition was first reported to WDFW by the science non-profit SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3).

“We first expressed concern about J56 in summer 2020 when we measured her to be thin and also noticed her skin had a paler color tone – images collected this week show us that her condition has worsened,” Holly Fearnbach, marine mammal research director of SR3 informed WDFW in an email on Wednesday.

The team is under contract with the agency to use a drone to non-invasively monitor the condition of the southern resident J, K, and L pods.

Dr. John Durban, from Southall Environmental Associates, who works closely with SR3, said that by comparing J56’s measures of condition to young whales of similar age in the team’s 14-year dataset, they categorize J56’s condition as poor. That means she is at significantly elevated risk of death over the coming months, Durban said.

The finding also under new whale watch regulations adopted by Washington State in 2020 justifies extra measures to ensure Tofino and her providers have the best chance of successful feeding.

WDFW confirmed the observations by SR3 and on Friday invoked an emergency rule requiring commercial whale-watch tours to keep at least one half a nautical mile away from the baby or her family, if she is with them.

The intention of the rule is to ensure that the baby’s survival is not impeded by the encroachment of vessels, which can disturb the orcas and make it more difficult for them to hunt salmon, which they do by listening for the echos from echolocation clicks. Noise and disturbance by boats makes it harder for them to hear and causes the orcas to raise their voices to be heard by one another, which can sap their energy.

The southern resident orca families have likely just sustained a recent loss, K21, the oldest of the southern resident males. He was seen severely emaciated on July 29 and has not been seen since. He is presumed dead, bringing the total population of the endangered southern residents to only 74.

The department urged all boaters to stay well back from the southern residents over the holiday weekend and follow the Be Whale Wise guidelines. State law requires:

Boats to stay 300 yards from Southern Resident killer whales on either side.

Boats to stay 400 yards out of Southern Resident killer whale’s path/in front and behind the whales

Boats to go slow (<7 knots) within ½ mile of Southern Resident killer whales

Disengage engines if whales appear within 300 yards.

Boats should stay 100 yards from all other marine mammals (e.g. humpback whales, gray whales, sea lions and seals).

The causes of the southern residents’ decline are at least three fold: lack of Chinook salmon, their preferred food; pollution, and noise and disturbance by boats.