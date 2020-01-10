Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday called for passage of a low-carbon fuel standard at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, saying the policy would spur innovation and increase access to biofuels for airlines.

Aviation fuels are exempt from the proposed statewide policy, but fuel suppliers to airlines could opt in to the program and earn credits, and possibly money from the program.

“It’s the best way to get biofuels into the airline industry,” Inslee said, adding that it would incentivize the port to scale up biofuel infrastructure.

The clean-fuel standard sits atop the governor’s climate policy agenda this Legislative session.

The policy would assign a carbon-intensity score for transportation fuels, and set requirements for scores, which become more stringent over time.

Fuel producers and importers receive credits for fuel that produces less carbon than the requirement, and a deficit for fuels that emit more. To stay in compliance with the law, fuel suppliers could buy or trade credits with others.

If the Legislature chooses not to implement a low-carbon fuel standard, Washington’s most populated region might adopt the policy, anyway.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has proposed its own fuel standard rule that would apply to King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The local measure puts pressure on state lawmakers to avoid having different policies in different areas in the state.

The governor and his allies aim to reverse greenhouse gases, which continue to trend higher in Washington as the state’s population grows, according to the state Ecology Department’s latest emissions tally.

Transportation emissions represent nearly 45% of statewide emissions. Jet and aviation fuels make up more than 9.5% of the state’s overall emissions.

As governments around the world look to decrease their contributions to global warming, aviation emissions are considered one of the most difficult areas in which to make headway.

From 2008-2016, the overall emissions from residents of Seattle decreased slightly, despite a soaring population, according to a report from the city’s sustainability office. Meanwhile, the emissions from those residents’ air travel increased some 40 percent.

Port of Seattle commissioners in 2017 approved a measure to create goals for sustainable fuel. By 2028, 10% of jet fuel at Sea-Tac Aiport should be “produced locally from sustainable sources,” the motion says. That number jumps to 25% by 2035. Thirteen airlines in May 2018 agreed to work with the Port on sustainable fuels. The Port has studied where it could source and store aviation biofuels.