Take it from Seattle. We know smoke season.

Wildfire smoke from Canada sent air quality plummeting in the Eastern United States, giving New York and other cities a rare whiff of what has become a common experience in Seattle.

The hazardous haze delayed flights and prompted warnings to residents to stay inside and limit outdoor activities.

Related Air quality alerts extend for third day as smoke from Canadian wildfires pushes south

Seattle got an unseasonably early hazy sky in mid-May when Canadian wildfire smoke stuck around the upper atmosphere, largely not impacting air quality.

A “smoke season” has materialized in King County in the last five years, with more days of unhealthy levels of pollution each year than in the past. Between 2000 and 2017, King County residents suffered at most one to two days of bad air a year.

Breathing in fine particulate matter from smoke, known as PM2.5, can contribute to respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems, especially for vulnerable groups. For others, it means days huddling next to an air purifier with windows closed, avoiding exercise or other outdoor activities.

Advertising

Washington is seeing an early glimpse of the upcoming wildfire season this week as more than 800 acres in Yakima County burned near Old Naches Highway. The fire is so far the year’s biggest wildfire, after a debris burn grew to 89 acres in Skagit County last month.

What will this year’s wildfire season look like?

Compared with past years, Washington is having an unusually warm and dry spring.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, nearly all of the state is expected to have above-normal risk for significant fires between July and September. Central Oregon will also have similarly above-normal fire risk.

Western Washington has seen less than 25% of its average precipitation over the past month, meaning the warm, dry and windy weather has heightened fire risk in the region.

The National Weather Service issued an early-season red flag warning for hot, dry and unstable conditions for the west slopes of the Cascades on Tuesday and the King County fire marshal issued a Stage 1 burn ban on Thursday.

Preparing for wildfire season

Essential supplies can sell out the day or the days before smoke blankets the city. Make sure you’re stocked up on an air purifier or even inexpensive DIY supplies to make one yourself with a box fan and a MERV 13 or FPR 10 filter.

Advertising

Experts advise choosing a room to function as a “clean room,” where everyone in your house can comfortably fit and exit if needed. Your air filter device should live here, and doors and windows should be kept closed. A damp mop or rag can be used to clean to avoid sending particles back into the air.

Related How to protect pets and other animals from dangerous wildfire smoke

Those surgical masks and bandannas from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t do you any good. Make sure you have NIOSH N95 or P100 masks on hand to protect from fine particle pollution, though experts say masks should only be worn after implementing other, more effective methods of exposure reduction like staying indoors.

Make sure you’re stocked up on food, medication, nonperishable groceries that don’t require cooking and other supplies so you don’t need to go outside unnecessarily.

Worst air quality in the world?

In recent days, New York City has claimed the unfortunate title of having some of the worst air in U.S. and globally, according to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company that also operates a real-time air-quality information platform.

On Thursday afternoon, New York City was ranked as the fifth-worst air quality in a city worldwide.

In late October 2022, Seattle ranked as the worst city worldwide for air quality and pollution at one point, as wildfires raged in the Cascades. That day, Portland and Vancouver, B.C. also took top ranks next to Lahore, Pakistan and Delhi India.

How to keep tabs

Live and local air quality information can be found at airnow.gov or Washington smoke information at wasmoke.blogspot.com. You also track wildfires currently burning within the U.S. at weather.gov/fire and inciweb.nwcg.gov.