Another southern resident orca, L41, is feared dead, according to the Center for Whale Research.

The whale, born in 1977, was not seen during an encounter with its family by the center’s researchers on Friday. Because of his age, and the fact that he was thin when he was seen a year ago, “we fear he may be gone and will consider him missing unless he shows up unexpectedly in an upcoming encounter,” the center reported.

If L41 remains missing, that would bring the population of southern resident orcas to only 72, the lowest in more than 30 years.

He was an important whale in the southern resident families. He and one other whale, J1, fathered most of the calves born to the pods since 1990.

The orcas are struggling for survival against three main threats: lack of adequate food, particularly chinook salmon; vessel noise and disturbance by boats; and contaminants.