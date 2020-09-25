Another new orca baby has been born to J pod, the Center for Whale Research confirmed Friday morning. It’s the second calf born this month for the endangered southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound.

“We confirm that there is a new calf in J pod and the mother is J41,” Ken Balcomb, the founding director of the center, wrote in a text message to The Seattle Times on Friday morning.

“We have to await the whales’ return to determine its health condition and hopefully determine its success. It is important to note that the observation was in Canada and we could not be there due to covid restrictions.”

Center observer Mark Malleson caught up with the whales near Sheringham, British Columbia, Balcomb wrote. The whales were very spread out, foraging, and could not be located before dark.

J35, the mother orca also known as Tahlequah, gave birth to a male calf on Sept. 4. Mother and baby were seen this week romping and feeding. Tahlequah raised worldwide concern in 2018 when her calf died shortly after birth and she carried it for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles.

This is the fourth birth to the southern residents since 2019. In such a small population, every calf is celebrated. There are now 74 southern residents in the J, K, and L pods.

Advertising

The orcas face three main threats to their survival: boat noise and vessel disturbance; pollution; and lack of food, especially chinook salmon.

The birth of the baby was witnessed by professional naturalists Talia Goodyear and Leah Vanderwiel, along with customers aboard the Orca Spirit Adventures vessel Pacific Explorer, according to a news release from the Pacific Whale Watch Association, which represents commercial tour operators on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

According to Goodyear: “We spotted who we soon identified to be J41 just southwest of Race Rocks. She appeared to be alone at the time and stayed very close to the surface for a few minutes. After going under for several minutes, she reappeared, and this time it looked like she was pushing something with her rostrum. She surfaced like this 3 or 4 times.”

It took them a little while to figure out what was going on. Was this tragic news? A repeat of mother orca Tahlequah pushing a dead calf? Was it a transient or Bigg’s killer whale tackling a seal?

They soon realized the mother orca was helping the baby by holding it up on her head to get its first few breaths, “…at which point the little one started surfacing on its own,” according to Vanderwiel. “It appeared to be a rambunctious little bundle of baby …

“It was an emotional time as we processed what was happening in front of us. It took a few minutes to realize what was actually happening, but then it was pure excitement realizing that it was a birth and the baby was very alive and boisterous.”

Advertising

The second birth to J pod in just a few weeks’ time is “certainly cause for celebration,” said Deborah Giles, biologist for the University of Washington’s Center for Conservation Biology. She leads research on the whales’ scat, which is a gold mine of information on the health of the whales.

The research revealed in a 2017 paper that reproduction in the southern resident pods was limited by lack of food, especially chinook salmon. Now is the time for the region to work to make sure there is enough chinook for the southern residents, including the lactating and expecting mothers, Giles said.

It is not just the total number of chinook that matter. The whales need big chinook, and in their feeding range, where they have learned through generations uncounted to successfully target chinook.

Places like the Salish Sea, the transboundary waters between the US and Canada, and the mouth of the Columbia, where in spring, the southern residents return again and again for succulent spring chinook.

“They need those big ones, those three, four, and five year-old chinook,” Giles said. “For recovery, these whales need high quality, abundant salmon throughout their range, and throughout the year.

Advertising

“Those lipid-rich spring run chinook they preferentially loop the mouth of the Columbia for are vital for this population of whales.”

In 2018 of the death of little orca J50 who wasted away as the world watched even as Tahlequah pushed her dead calf around the Salish Sea galvanized so many to fight for the orcas so special to Puget Sound, the only orcas that in winter cruise all the way into the waters of downtown Seattle.

Now this good news now can inspire people to redouble their efforts on behalf of the southern residents, Giles said.

“This is just exactly what we need in 2020.”