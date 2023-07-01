PORT TOWNSEND — With her legs tucked to her chest in the wood-paneled wheelhouse of the F/V Nerka, steaming mug of coffee in hand, Tele Aadsen reminisced on the fishery that led her to meet her life and fishing partner, Joel, and helped her connect with the sea.

It has been an up-and-down year for Aadsen and other fishers who pilot their boats out of this port each June and head to the waters of Sitka, Alaska, to catch Chinook, or king salmon.

They’ve been embroiled in a court battle over the future of a fishery worth about $85 million a year, whose fleet trolls with hook and line instead of large nets, to catch salmon sold to restaurants and grocers all over the West and beyond.

In early May a Seattle federal judge put the brakes on this summer’s troll fishery in Southeast Alaska, ruling that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration must amend its 2019 report on the impact of the fishing on endangered southern resident orcas who prefer to eat the same Chinook. But the ruling was put on hold last month by a U.S. appeals court, which allowed the fishery to reopen, citing economic harm.

The complicated and contentious case probes the soft underbelly of the issue of the southern residents’ plight: the availability of nutrient-rich Chinook, their preferred meal. While fisheries up and down the West Coast are allocated fish for harvest each season, the southern residents get what’s left — and not intercepted by other predators.

It has pitted fishers against orcas as some scientists and conservationists call into question the effectiveness of modern fisheries management.

Advertising

The southern resident orcas have evolved to eat Chinook. “And in the blink of an eye,” said Deborah Giles, research director at Wild Orca, who testified in the case, “in the last 150 years, we have completely decimated their prey base.”

The fishers say they make enough money to repair their boats and feed their families, but it’s a precarious balance and they argue one lost season could upend their stability.

The beginning of the season is most important.

“If you have a good July … that sets the tone for what you’re able to do for the rest of the season, in crawling out of debt and starting to move forward,” Aadsen said.

Two struggling species

Each year, as they have for millennia, salmon leave their rivers from Oregon all the way up the North Pacific Coast and head north, some to a rich feeding ground off the coast of Southeast Alaska.

Before they make their way back to their natal rivers to spawn and die off, some Chinook are caught in commercial fisheries, like the trollers. Others are sucked into trawlers’ large nets or slurped up by the Alaska resident orcas, the northern resident orcas, seals and sea lions, and other predators.

For over 100 years, government officials, with input from biologists, have set quotas for fisheries on the Pacific Coast to try to keep fish populations stable for years to come. But endangered orcas and other mammals that rely on Chinook are largely left out of the equation.

Advertising

When the King County-based nonprofit advocacy group Wild Fish Conservancy caught an error in NOAA’s 2019 biological opinion, a document that evaluates the impact of the Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries on threatened and endangered species like the southern residents, they took the issue to court.

“We acknowledge this economic harm and we’re not belittling it,” said Emma Helverson, director of the conservancy. “But extinction is what we’re trying to prevent here.”

Like the southern residents, Puget Sound Chinook are also listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Fewer than 500,000 adult Chinook were estimated to have passed through the Salish Sea in 2018, a 60% reduction in abundance since the Pacific Salmon Commission began tracking the data in 1984.

The more than 900 trollers off Southeast Alaska were allocated more than 250,000 Chinook salmon in 2022. An estimated 97% of the Chinook harvested in the fishery are from British Columbia, Washington and Oregon, according to data provided by the Wild Fish Conservancy.

As fish make their way back to their rivers, they could be picked off in additional fisheries. Puget Sound commercial net and troll fisheries brought in more than 100,000 Chinook last year, according to data provided by NOAA.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the southern resident orcas typically call the Salish Sea home for about six months of the year.

Only 73 southern resident orcas remain, according to the latest census, compared with a growing population of about 300 northern residents and more than 700 Alaska residents. Northern and Alaska residents have access to a wider variety of fish runs and cleaner, quieter water.

In the ’60s and ’70s, dozens of southern residents were captured for display all over the world and haven’t recovered since.

Two-thirds of pregnancies in the population end in loss because of a lack of food.

Recent research also suggests the southern resident females have less hunting success than their neighbors up north. They struggle to find adequate food as Chinook in Washington face limited habitat and other human-made barriers, pollutants, and hungry seals and sea lions; the orcas also face distracting boat noise as they try to track down the few fish they have to pick from.

A 2021 marine survival study found that juvenile salmon face predation, disease, contaminants and other threats in the Salish Sea on the way to the ocean.

Sponsored

Some Coast Salish tribes who have for decades forfeited their fishing rights along rivers continue to see wild Chinook runs decline, and pour millions into hatchery programs in an attempt to keep the orcas and fish species on life support.

Meanwhile, state officials are rolling out programs to keep boats farther away from the endangered mammals and are considering killing some seals and sea lions to preserve more Chinook for the orcas. But dams still stand in the way of restoring some of the region’s largest Chinook-bearing rivers.

Recent research revealed that, with fewer Chinook salmon to eat, the southern resident orcas are visiting the San Juan Islands, their traditional summer home, less often. Researchers documented a 75% drop in reported sightings of the southern residents from 2004 to 2020 around the archipelago. That corresponded with a 50% decline in available Chinook from British Columbia’s Fraser River.

Additional research suggests that a shrinking, increasingly inbred population of southern residents could be plummeting toward extinction.

Modeling by Dr. Robert Lacy, a biologist hired by the conservancy, projected closing the troll fishery would increase the amount of Chinook available to the southern residents by about 6%. This, he estimates, could be enough to stabilize the population.

The court ruled in favor of the conservancy. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones wrote that while there is uncertainty as to how much prey would ultimately reach the southern resident orcas, “the record before the Court suggests that closure of the fisheries meaningfully improves prey available” to them.

Advertising

The ruling came alongside decisions from state officials in Oregon and California in April to cancel commercial and most recreational Chinook fishing amid conservation concerns.

But a U.S. appeals court last month ruled to reopen the summer fishery as usual July 1. The opinion said the state of Alaska and others demonstrated the economic impacts of the lower court’s ruling “outweigh the speculative environmental threats.”

The ruling will only allow the fishery to continue for the summer while the court considers the lawsuit as a whole.

Helverson, with the fish conservancy, said the issue remains.

“This is not an attack on the fishermen within this industry,” Helverson said. “It’s really a question about how NOAA has managed this and what can be done.”

A fishing culture

Paul Marks got to know Kat Murphy in the fishery. He’s helped her fix up her 38-foot wooden power troller, F/V Grace, and over the years taught her how to listen to nature.

Marks, who is Tlingit, learned to fish from his grandfather.

Trollers catch one fish at a time on a hook and line, “a method that is derived from the Tlingit and Haida traditional practices of trolling for salmon from canoes,” according to a statement from the Central Council Tlingit & Haida Tribes of Alaska.

Advertising

According to a brief filed with the appeals court in June by more than a dozen tribes and Native organizations, about one-third of southeast Alaska trollers are citizens of Native tribes.

From Marks, “I learned a different way of thinking about fishing,” Murphy said. “Our connection to the natural world … how you can be in tune with certain things that are going on and how it’s all connected.”

Sitting on the 48-foot F/V Arminta in a Port Townsend boatyard in May, Amy Grondin and her husband, Greg Friedrichs, were busy getting ready for the season. Murphy said people like Marks, and the fishing mentality he teaches, keep her in the fishery.

“There is a person for every fishery, and my personality, and a lot of trollers’, is slow and effective and thoughtful,” Aadsen said. “There are usually two people on a troller, maybe three. The pace we are going is two knots. And I want to see each individual fish. I want to handle it. I want to clean it before it can go into rigor mortis and want it to be as perfect and pristine as possible for not just for the person who buys it, but for that fish.”

Unlike big trawlers using nets to catch pollock, cod and flounder, trollers drag lines rigged up with weights, artificial lures and hooks.

“I’m so grateful to have a job that is so in tune with nature and follows the natural cycles of the salmon runs,” Murphy said. “I believe that I’m a part of something that works in conjunction with nature instead of against it.”

Nearly half of the Southeast Alaska troll fishery’s revenue comes from Chinook salmon; much of the rest comes from coho and sometimes hatchery chum.

“It’s really hard to imagine people earning a living without harvesting Chinook,” said Linda Behnken, executive director of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association. “Probably impossible.”