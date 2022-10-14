This year’s snow crab and king crab seasons were closed, a devastating blow to an industry with deep ties to the Pacific Northwest.

Earlier this year, The Seattle Times and the Anchorage Daily News embarked on a journey through the Bering Sea aboard the Pinnacle, a Seattle-based crab boat.

Reporter Hal Bernton and photojournalist Lauren Holmes joined the crabbers in an effort to understand what was behind the plummeting populations of Alaska snow crab.

The dramatic trip that unfolded revealed what the fishery is up against as waters warm and ice recedes amid climate change.

In case you missed it: meet skipper Mark Castro the rest of the crew as they pushed into the ice.