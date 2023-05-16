Highway 504, which provides access to Mount St. Helens and the Gifford-Pinchot National Forest from the west in Skamania County, remains closed at milepost 43 after a landslide around milepost 51 on Sunday night. The closure comes days before the 43rd anniversary of the mountain’s eruption on May 18, 1980.

Monday morning, 12 people and a dog were evacuated by helicopter from nearby Johnston Ridge Observatory, the King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit said on Twitter. Johnston Ridge Observatory is a popular, easily accessible choice for St. Helens visitors: You can park close enough to see the volcano and learn about the eruption from a ranger.

Video from our rescue at Mt St Helens today. Pleased to have had the opportunity to help, and glad that nobody was hurt.https://t.co/8QbRqsixIt — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) May 16, 2023

Tourists will have to change their summer plans if hoping to approach Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument from the west: Per an update posted online Monday by Gifford-Pinchot National Forest, visitors should plan for an extended closure, with “no estimated time of reopening for the road or for Johnston Ridge Observatory,” as the road might have major structural damage after the “significant” slide.

Several other recreation areas in the vicinity, managed by the U.S. Forest Service, are closed indefinitely, including Coldwater Lake day-use area, and the Coldwater, Lakes, Hummocks, Boundary and Birth of a Lake trails.

While the road remains closed, and with the 43rd anniversary of the eruption on the horizon, revisit how The Seattle Times has covered Mount St. Helens, from 1980 to today.

The eruption

The volcano, one of Washington’s five Cascade stratovolcanoes, erupted in 1980, killing 57 people and scarring the southwest Washington landscape and local wildlife with ash, debris and hot mud.

The eruption cratered the mountain’s top, lowering it by 1,314 feet. After a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the north part of the mountain collapsed, triggering cascading catastrophes. A massive landslide buried 23 square miles of the North Fork of the Toutle River Valley, with an average depth of 150 feet, and a scorching cloud of rocky debris burned about 230 square miles of forest.

The aftermath

Scientists swarmed to the volcano after the blast, expecting total devastation around the mountain. But not all life had perished there, especially the beings living in the soil, from insects to rodents.

Colonizing insects, birds, reptiles, mammals and plants returned to the area after the blast. Pocket gophers mixed forest soils with volcanic deposits, preparing the ground for new plant growth. Prairie lupine sprouted from remnant roots and prospered, improving the soil in the area for other plants.

Since then, Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument has become an outdoor laboratory, and the ecosystem’s resilience has shaped our understanding of modern forestry in the Northwest.

The mountain today

In 2023, Mount St. Helens is a popular recreation and tourist destination, too.

It’s home to “the woman in the red dress” Mother’s Day tradition, in which climbers flock to the mountain in colorful dresses, and outdoors enthusiasts visit the park year-round to climb and hike, including to the volcano’s summit.

The mountain has become a galvanizing icon for some. In 2022, two dozen cancer survivors summitted the mountain, raising more than $46,000 for Team Survivor Northwest. After the successful summit bid, Susanna Ray of Seattle said she felt a connection with the mountain.

“We both had our bodies explode, and she’s not the same mountain and I’m not the same person,” Ray said in a 2022 Seattle Times story, “but Mount St. Helens is still so beautiful and now even more accessible to people like me than she was before she erupted.”

Seattle Times outdoors reporter Gregory Scruggs contributed to this report.