Alaska’s Bristol Bay sockeye salmon harvest is forecast to tumble next year to some 36.6 million fish, according to Alaska state Department of Fish and Game biologists. The downturn comes on the heels of a record 2022 haul of more than 60 million sockeye.

The Bristol Bay region in Southwest Alaska sustains the world’s biggest sockeye runs and draws fishermen from Alaska, Washington and other states.

The record 2022 harvest was 104% higher than the 20-year average, and these fish, as well as smaller numbers of other salmon, were collectively worth more than $351 million.

The 2023 harvest, if the forecast is accurate, would still be strong by historical standards. The catch, in at least one occasion in the 1940s, dropped below 5 million fish.

The harvest represents the catch biologists believe could be sustainably taken from an expected return of some 51 million fish. The 2022 total run was more than 79 million fish.

“This (2023 run) might seem small when you compare it to last year but it would still be the 14th largest,” said Jordan Head, an Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist.

Biologists develop the Bristol Bay forecasts by analyzing a wide range of information, including how many fish of different ages returned from the Bering Sea this past year to different drainages.

This forecasting is “inherently difficult and uncertain,” according to a statement by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. During the past 10 years, these forecasts have ranged from 44% below the actual run in 2014 to 19% above the actual run in 2011. Biologists predict that all the different watersheds of the bay will get ample numbers of sockeye into lakes, creeks and river spawning grounds.

Bristol Bay’s spectacular 2022 display of abundance came during a warming century when some wild salmon runs have struggled.

The Bristol Bay sockeye spend much of their lives feeding in the Bering Sea, and studies have found that they generally do better in years when water temperatures climb a few degrees Fahrenheit. During the past decade, which has included severe marine heat waves in 2018 and 2019, sockeye stormed Bristol Bay in a series of big runs, though fish were smaller in size.

Meanwhile, in Western Alaska, the Yukon River’s runs of king and more recently chum — both mainstays of Native fishermen — have imploded, shutting down harvests the past two years.

