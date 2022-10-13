LAKE SAMMAMISH — Against a hazy orange sunset, local, state and tribal leaders used handheld nets to scoop tiny silvery fish out of coolers, releasing them into these chilly waters Wednesday night.

For Snoqualmie tribal elder Lois Sweet Dorman, it was “the absolute joy of return.”

The tributaries of Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish and the Sammamish River were once teeming with these kokanee salmon – a landlocked type of sockeye.

But in 2017, county and state biologists counted fewer than 20 of the fish from Lake Sammamish during spawning season. That came after years of fluctuation in the population, trending in decline.

Wednesday’s ceremonial release of 150 young kokanee marked the culmination of emergency actions by the Snoqualmie Tribe, King County and nonprofits to keep the species alive.

Two years ago, wild Sammamish kokanee were flown to an Orcas Island hatchery. Thousands of their offspring came home earlier this year.

Advertising

Some of them hatched in small metal boxes, wriggling their way down a pipe when they were ready to head into the stream. Others were raised in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s hatchery in Issaquah, awaiting their release by humans.

By the end of this year, a total of 14,200 kokanee will be back in Lake Sammamish.

The bulk will be released this month. King County officials released 2,800 very small fry in February. More than 3,000 self-released through the metal boxes between February and March, and 8,000 bigger, stronger juveniles will be released by the end of this month.

Here, they will live for a few years, slowly growing and turning their iconic ruby red before returning upstream to spawn and die.

On Wednesday, Snoqualmie tribal leaders blessed the red cooler of fish. They sang and drummed the tribe’s Eagle Song before sending the fish off.

It was a celebration of the return of the fish, but a bittersweet one, “because of the obstacles that are out there,” Sweet Dorman said.

Advertising

The release of fish was timed around sunset in hopes to heighten the babies’ chances of survival. Predators such as bass hunt the kokanee in daylight. And light pollution along the lake means those predators have a better shot at a meal at night than ever before.

The Sammamish kokanee have also been struggling to survive a combination of fish-blocking culverts, pollution and runoff from suburban development for decades.

The lake suffers from warming water and low dissolved oxygen levels, making it a tough place for young fish.

For now, hatcheries act as a stopgap to help fish grow before heading out into those hostile waters. Hatchery fish have been released in the lake’s tributaries for years.

Last year, biologists recorded the best returns in years, tallying around 2,000 adult kokanee returning to spawn in tributary creeks. That was more than the total number of spawners observed over the previous five seasons combined.

So far, the county has led six culvert replacements on kokanee spawning streams including Zaccuse Creek, Ebright Creek and Pine Lake Creek since the emergency declaration in 2018.

Advertising

“As we open up more of this upland habitat, and try to make the conditions in the lake more favorable to kokanee survival,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said, “I think we’re going to see better results.”

“But, it’s just a microcosm of what we need to do for all salmon, and for all the wildlife ecosystem.”

While the Sammamish kokanee are on life support, their plight is just one example of a worrisome decline in what were once thriving salmon runs in the region.

In the Lake Washington and Sammamish basin there were at least three distinct “runs” or spawning times for the Kokanee. Typically the early and late runs were found in Lake Sammamish and the middle run was found in the Sammamish River and Lake Washington.

The “late run” that typically occurs in November and December is the only remaining native run, according to King County. The “early” run was declared extinct in the early 2000s.

Since 2007, King County’s Lake Sammamish Kokanee Work Group, made up of tribal, state and local representatives, has been chipping away at ways to save the “little red fish.”

“People will say it was genocide against Indian people,” said Snoqualmie tribal councilmember Jolene Williams. “And I think by not respecting the earth and water, we’re basically doing the same thing to the fish.”