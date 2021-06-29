At least two people died and 223 made visits to King County emergency departments on Monday after exposure to historic heat during an unprecedented heat wave.

A 65-year-old Seattle woman and a 68-year-old Enumclaw woman both died of hyperthermia, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, meaning their bodies had became dangerously overheated. A 4-year-old boy drowned Monday.

Heat-related illnesses made up some 10% of all emergency room visits Monday, according to data supplied by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In total, 357 King County residents visited emergency rooms for heat-related illness during the three-day heat wave. Since January 2018, the one-day high for visits to emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses had been nine.

On Monday, 68 of the 223 residents who arrived at emergency departments were admitted. Acute kidney failure, encephalopathy and fever were the most common diagnoses.

Emergency workers also responded to 165 heat-related calls.

They only handled 91 calls in all of 2020, according to Gabriel Spitzer, a spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

ER doctor recounts harrowing evening

Hospitals were so busy with acutely ill patients on Monday evening that it felt like the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Jeremy Hess, an emergency physician at Harborview Medical Center.

“It was very intense,” said Hess, who is also the director of the University of Washington Center for Health and the Global Environment (CHanGE). “It was quite a large volume. they were all very, very sick patients. The system as a whole was strained.”

The disaster medical coordination center for Seattle and King County was activated Monday to spread patients out to area hospitals and ensure no hospital was overwhelmed.

Hess arrived to work at 10 p.m. Monday evening.

“We got notified EMS (emergency medical services) was bringing us two patients in heat stroke in rapid succession,” Hess said.

Because they didn’t know the patients’ COVID-19 status, teams of medical workers rushed to don personal protective gear before receiving the patients.

“It’s already hot. It’s hotter in there,” Hess said of the gear.

The first patient was having a stroke in addition to the heat-related illness, Hess said. The second patient died before reaching the hospital, he learned.

Then, a third patient arrived. The team had to intubate and place her on a ventilator.

Hess said he was surprised by the extreme volume of very ill patients and the stress it put on the emergency medical system. “Normally in a given shift, I might see a few of those patients over eight hours. In this case, I saw three in about 45 minutes and that was just me.”

Hess said he treated mostly older patients who did not have air conditioning and were discovered to be very sick by other people.

Patients arrived dealing with everything from “classic heat stroke — where people have altered mental status and they are really hot” to stroke symptoms, cardiovascular problems, respiratory issues and kidney failure.

Hess also saw a patient who had suffered third-degree burns on the soles of both of his feet from walking barefoot on hot asphalt.

“This was a formative event for me. It really brought home that climate change is obviously driving these events,” Hess said. “This was the first I’ve helped manage.”

Hess said he is glad it was only heat Monday, and not coupled with wildfire smoke or power blackouts, which are additional climate concerns.

“In the future, we’re likely to see worse,” Hess said. “That’s a message that’s upsetting to people and scary, but it’s one everyone needs to hear. We need to start planning for those contingencies.”

Excess deaths to be counted

It will take several months to understand the true impact of the heat wave beyond its immediate effects.

Researchers will evaluate death data and assess it to understand excess deaths — people who would not have otherwise died if not for the heat wave, said Kristie Ebi, a professor in the Center for Health and the Global Environment

But that data can take months to gather, said Ebie, who plans to study this heat wave’s impacts.

Before researchers can access the aggregated data, death certificates listing causes of death must be filed, coded with the underlying causes of death and then entered into a national database, Ebi said.

Few people die of heat stroke directly. Instead, they typically die of cardiac events, respiratory problems or kidney disease.

Researchers will analyze the data to tease out the deaths that would not have happened otherwise by comparing the data to the same time period in previous years, analyzing deaths during the heat wave and analyzing deaths following the heat wave.

The results can be surprising, Ebi said.

After a devastating heat wave struck Europe in 2003, some 15,000 excess deaths were recorded in Paris, including those of many who were in elder care facilities, Ebi said.

The trend was not immediately noticed because each senior care facility had one or two additional deaths and it wasn’t uncommon for people to die in these facilities, Ebi said.

With heat, “It’s pretty much silent, unless somebody does the analysis,” Ebi said.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of deaths attributable to heat exposure from 2004-2018 found an average of 702 heat-related deaths in the United States annually.

But a recent study, which examined death records in 297 U.S. counties for excess deaths due to heat, suggests the CDC figure undercounts the yearly impact of heat.

The study estimated that 5,608 deaths were attributable to heat each year from 1997 to 2006.

Ebi said it’s difficult to predict how much impact the heat wave had on the Seattle area.

“We were breaking records. Given the low penetration of air conditioning, I expect there were excess deaths,” Ebi said. “It’s very hard to know how many without doing the analyses.”

A recent study in Nature Climate Change estimates that 37% of heat exposure deaths in 43 countries during warm seasons and from the years 1991 to 2018 were due to to global warming caused by humans.

“The numbers of heat related deaths caused by climate change are large and they’re going to continue to get larger,” Ebi said.