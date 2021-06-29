At least two people died and 223 made visits to King County emergency departments on Monday after exposure to historic heat during an unprecedented heat wave.

A 65-year-old Seattle woman and a 68-year-old Enumclaw woman both died of hyperthermia, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, meaning their bodies had became dangerously overheated. A 4-year-old boy drowned Monday.

Heat-related illnesses made up some 10% of all emergency room visits Monday, according to data supplied by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In total, 357 King County residents visited emergency rooms for heat-related illness during the three-day heat wave. Since January 2018, the one-day high for visits to emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses had been nine.

On Monday, 68 of the 223 residents who arrived at emergency departments were admitted. Acute kidney failure, encephalopathy and fever were the most common diagnoses.

Emergency workers also responded to 165 heat-related calls.

They only handled 91 calls in all of 2020, according to Gabriel Spitzer, a spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County.