The Washington State Department of Ecology this week awarded $165.3 million in low-interest loans to help fund two King County water quality projects.

The Department of Ecology’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans will help pay for a water quality project along the Lake Washington Ship Canal and the new Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station, according to the county. Both will both reduce stormwater pollution, King County Natural Resources and Parks said in an online statement.

Polluted stormwater, or runoff that occurs during heavy rainfall, is considered one of the biggest threats to water quality in King County — it carries toxics such as motor oil, metals, pesticides, fertilizer and pet waste directly into streams, rivers and Puget Sound waters, the county said.

In partnership with Seattle Public Utilities, the Ship Canal Water Quality Project will prevent an average of 75 million gallons of polluted stormwater and wastewater from flowing into the Lake Washington Ship Canal, Salmon Bay and Lake Union each year, according to the county.

The Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station, which King County began operating in late 2022, treats up to 70 million gallons of combined stormwater and wastewater per day during heavy storms to help protect the Duwamish River and Puget Sound, according to King County Natural Resources and Parks.

The loans will also help the King County Wastewater Treatment Division “get the most mileage we can out of these projects while lowering the burden on ratepayers,” said Kamuron Gurol, the Wastewater Treatment Division director. The division provides wastewater treatment services to nearly 2 million residents across King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, including the Muckleshoot Tribe.

The county said the low-interest loans will save ratepayers $83.5 million in interest costs.

Both projects advance plans to prepare the region for climate impacts and reduce and control sewer outflows, and “these investments are critical to a clean and healthy Puget Sound — now and in the future,” Gurol said.

In its statement about these loans, the county highlighted other efforts to enhance the region’s wastewater system, including a decade of improvements to replace pumps and pipes, make seismic upgrades and provide crews with a more reliable power supply at the West Point Treatment Plant.

In addition to protecting public health, restoring and protecting water quality in King County will also combat the dramatic decline in native salmon, which threatens the survival of southern resident orcas, King County Natural Resources and Parks said.