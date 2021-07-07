If you’re lucky enough to enjoy a little taste of rain today, revel in it for a few minutes. It won’t last long.

A weak upper-level low lifted the marine layer long enough on Wednesday morning to squeeze out a few showers between Seattle and Everett and in the Cascades, according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It will be very light and very short-lived,” he said. “It’s not going to last much past early afternoon, if that.”

Radar activity is showing elevated convection with thunderstorms possible in the Cascades. Cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds may accompany these storms. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QYFYMc5R2q — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 7, 2021

And so far, it hasn’t been enough to register at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which has gone 23 days without measurable precipitation.

By tomorrow, chances of rain and showers will disappear and we’ll be back to marine-layer clouds in the morning and sun in the afternoon, with a high of 76 degrees, he said.

By Friday, the marine layer will disappear and we can expect sun with highs in the low 80s through Sunday and into next week, the weather service said.