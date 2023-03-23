Local journalists lamented the loss of the former press houses on the Capitol campus in Olympia this week. The work is part of the Legislative Campus Modernization project to replace and renovate aging buildings on the West Capitol campus. The house was occupied by members of the Capitol press corps from the early 1980s to 2021. The press corps moved into the Legislative Building this year. The Department of Enterprise Services is taking steps to offset the loss of the historical buildings through a process called historic mitigation. Salvage, starting with the roof, is the first step in deconstruction.