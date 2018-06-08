The the explosion was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday.
ARLINGTON — An explosion at Smokey Point Productions, a cannabis producer in Arlington, sent one person to the hospital.
The Everett Daily Herald reports that an employee was taken to Cascade Valley Hospital Thursday afternoon with minor injuries.
Kristin Banfield, spokeswoman for the Arlington Police Department, says the incident was reported around 1 p.m.
There was no fire.
Most Read Local Stories
- Have you seen this man? Seattle police looking for suspect in 3 Capitol Hill rapes in 2014 WATCH
- Howard Schultz, 2020? We in Seattle know he'd be a lamb to the slaughter | Westneat
- Seattle’s Magnolia Bridge is about worn out, but city says it can’t afford a replacement VIEW
- Washington Supreme Court ends long-running McCleary education case against the state
- 'They're our family': Stolen van with 14 show dogs recovered in California VIEW
An investigation is under way.