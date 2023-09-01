Eligible residents affected by recent wildfires in Eastern Washington can apply for emergency cash assistance through the Department of Social and Health Services.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s Aug. 19 emergency proclamation in effect through Sept. 29 released funding to activate the Disaster Cash Assistance Program to help residents of Pend Oreille, Spokane and Whitman counties, the department said.

The monthly benefit amount is determined by household size, income and need, the department said, and ranges from a maximum of $417 for a single person to a maximum of $1,539 for a household of 10 or more people.

The assistance is only available to those who are not eligible for other cash assistance programs, the department said.

Unlike Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Aged, Blind or Disabled cash assistance, people without children and who are not pregnant may be eligible for the program, as well as families who meet the income and resource specifications of the temporary program.

Once approved, people will receive their benefits on an existing Electronic Benefit Transfer card. If needed, a new EBT card can be issued at local community services offices or sent via U.S. mail.

Advertising

People who have received cash through the program previously and are still in need can reapply each month the program is active.

“We know people are grappling with significant loss and also struggling to meet their immediate needs in the aftermath of these devastating wildfires,” said DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses. “DCAP is one step toward helping people recover during this incredibly challenging time.”

The program is open to Washington residents regardless of citizenship status. Applicants do not need to provide a Social Security number.

People can apply for cash assistance online at washingtonconnection.org and then call the Customer Service Contact Center at 877–501–2233 to complete the required interview. People can also apply in person at their local community services office or call 877–501–2233 to complete the entire application process over the phone.

Due to much higher than normal call volumes, the department urges people to call before 11 a.m. and to keep in mind that the busiest call times are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Customer Service Contact Center is open for interviews from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the DSHS website at dshs.wa.gov.