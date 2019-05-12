Seattle City Light restored power to nearly 3,000 homes and businesses in South Lake Union after a cable failure caused an outage for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon.

The power went out around 4:30 p.m. on a day with mild weather that didn’t exert unusual stress on the city’s electrical system, and a City Light spokesman said the cable likely failed due to wear and tear on the insulation. Crews were able to reroute power as they began work to repair the equipment.

“The likeliest explanation is that at some point the insulation around the cable got to the point of failure, and when it went, the cable went,” said Scott Thomsen, a spokesman for City Light.

Earlier, there were reports of a flash of light on overhead power lines near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Mercer Street around the time of the outage, Thomsen said. Seattle Fire Department crews responded to several requests for elevator rescues in the South Lake Union neighborhood within minutes of the outage being reported.