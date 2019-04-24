A $120 million levy measure for the Lake Washington School District was passing in the most recent update from Tuesday’s special election.

The six-year levy measure had 54 percent of 32,104 votes, according to results posted Wednesday afternoon. Levy measures require a majority to pass.

Levy supporters say the Eastside district needs the funds to address overcrowding at its 54 schools, which are nearly all at or over capacity. If approved, the measure would pay for new classrooms at five schools, adding space for 1,502 students, and common areas and gym space at Lake Washington High School.

Money generated from the levy would also fund adding exterior cameras at all elementary schools and remodeling entryways for greater security.

A Lake Washington homeowner would pay between 25 to 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Superintendent Jane Stavem thanked voters for approving the measure.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting this measure as we continue to experience rapid growth in our district,” she said in a news release.

In Kirkland, a $345 million bond to pay for upgrades at EvergreenHealth Medical Center gained more votes, but not enough to reach the required approval rate and minimum voter turnout. The measure had 58 percent of 48,670 votes, but the bond requires a 60-percent approval rate with a minimum of 56,283 voters.

If approved, the 20-year bond would fund a new critical-care unit, an updated maternity center and work to retrofit the original hospital building, which was built in 1972. A homeowner would pay an average of 18 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value annually over 20 years.

In Snohomish County, a measure to increase the levy rate for EvergreenHealth Monroe was failing with 42 percent of the vote.

The levy would pay for a new maternity ward, upgraded equipment and the hospital’s transition to an electronic-medical record system. A homeowner would pay 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of 20 cents from the current levy rate.

Though both hospitals are under the EvergreenHeath umbrella, each one operates in a separate public-hospital district and only receives funding from its specific levy or bond.

Election results will be certified on May 3.