Angela Birney was beating Steve Fields in Tuesday’s early returns in the race for mayor of Redmond, while Armondo Pavone was leading in the Renton mayoral race over Marcie Maxwell.

Birney had 59 percent of 6,990 votes counted Tuesday night, while Fields had 40 percent.

The winner will replace Mayor John Marchione, who decided not to run after three terms.

Birney, 51, is the president of the Redmond City Council, where she has served since 2016. She opted not to seek reelection for a second term so she could run for mayor. She previously served as the Redmond Parks and Trails committee chair and was a middle-school science teacher.

Birney has been complimentary of the city’s work under Marchione, who endorsed her over Fields. She says she wants to build on Redmond’s strengths, such as its strong economy and diverse population.

She raised $105,311, four times more than Fields, who raised $23,902.

Fields, 67, has served on the City Council since 2018 and has been critical of the city’s previous budget and planning decisions. Rosemarie Ives, a four-term Redmond mayor, endorsed Fields and said his executive experience — he worked in the King County Executive’s Office of Performance, Strategy and Budget for more than 10 years — set him apart from his opponent.

Advertising

This is Fields’ second run for Redmond mayor; He lost to Marchione in 2015 by 817 votes.

The two candidates focused on one issue that’s not generally brought up at the local level: climate change. Birney said she’ll bring an environmental lens to all city work, while Fields said he’ll build into the budget a requirement that all departments show how they are reducing their carbon footprint.

In the race for Renton mayor, Pavone had 54 percent of the 11,005 votes counted and Maxwell had 45 percent.

Pavone is a Renton City Councilmember and owner of the Melrose Grill in Renton. His campaign stressed his lifelong connection to the city — he grew up in Renton, graduated from Renton High School and is the son of a Renton police officer. He was elected to the Renton City Council in 2014. He was endorsed by Mayor Denis Law, who wasn’t seeking a fourth term as mayor. Law cited Pavone’s flexibility and work on several economic projects while a City Councilmember.

Pavone said he wants to make sure residents feel “better looked after” in the future with regard to Sound Transit and that they aren’t priced out of their homes as large companies move into the city.

Maxwell is a former state representative who represented the Eastside’s District 41 for five years. She pointed to her time in Olympia and roles on several regional organizations. She also worked as a senior education adviser for Gov. Jay Inslee, served on the Renton School Board for eight years and owns a real-estate business.

Advertising

Maxwell said she wants Renton to play a larger role on regional issues such as transportation and connect with diverse communities through advocacy organizations and listening.

Going into the general election, the Renton mayoral race looked like it might be a closer race, as the two candidates had traded the top spot in the August primary. Maxwell ultimately overtook Pavone with just 12 votes.

Maxwell nabbed big-name endorsements, like Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal. She also had more campaign contributions than Pavone; She raised $112,058 and he raised $76,155. Pavone’s endorsement list includes the top officials in Renton: Law, as well as four current member of the Renton City Council, including two he beat in the August primary.