With seven of nine Seattle City Council terms ending this year, including four seats without incumbents running, voters will have the opportunity to select a new slate of city leaders in the primary ending Aug. 1.

The top two candidates in each race advance to the general election in November. Council members are elected to four-year terms. Those elected during the November general election will assume office Jan. 1.

Here’s some information to know before turning in your ballot.

Voting in Washington

Here’s information to get you started:

Here’s what’s at stake in each district

District 1

In District 1, eight candidates are vying for a Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by two-term Councilmember Lisa Herbold at the end of the year.

They are Preston Anderson, a clinical social worker; Lucy Barefoot, an outreach specialist; Stephen Brown, president of Eltana bagels; Maren Costa, a climate activist; Jean Iannelli Craciun, a sociologist; Mia Jacobson, a longshoreman; Rob Saka, an attorney; and Phil Tavel, an administrative law judge.

The district, which expanded slightly east during redistricting in 2022, represents 105,000 people from West Seattle and neighborhoods such as Sodo and Georgetown.

District 2

In District 2, incumbent City Councilmember Tammy Morales, who is running for a second term, is being challenged by Margaret Elisabeth, a veteran with disabilities, and Tanya Woo, a community advocate.

The district expanded slightly to the northwest to include Yesler Terrace and Chinatown International District during redistricting last year, and represents 105,000 people in neighborhoods that include Mount Baker, Columbia City and Rainier Beach.

District 3

In District 3, eight candidates are vying for the Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by three-term Councilmember Kshama Sawant at the end of the year.

They are Shobhit Agarwal, who works in retail; Ry Armstrong, an artist and activist; Andrew Ashiofu, a clinical program manager; Alex Cooley, a substitute teacher; Bobby Goodwin, a public defender; Joy Hollingsworth of Food Access Network – Northwest Harvest; Efrain Hudnell, a deputy prosecuting attorney; and Alex Hudson, executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition.

The district, which was trimmed slightly during redistricting in 2022, represents 105,000 people in neighborhoods including Capitol Hill, East Lake and the Central District.

District 4

In District 4, four candidates are vying for the Seattle City Council seat that will be vacated by one-term Councilmember Alex Pedersen at the end of the year.

They are George Artem, a Vet Corps member; Ron Davis, a marketing consultant; Maritza Rivera, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture; and Ken Wilson, a small business owner.

The district, which was trimmed geographically during redistricting in 2022 to offset population growth, includes 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as Wedgwood, Wallingford and the University District.

District 5

In District 5, 10 candidates are vying for the City Council seat that will be vacated by Council President Debora Juarez at the end of the year.

They are Boegart Bibby, an IT supervisor; Lucca Murdoch Howard, a college student; Nilu Jenks, a community advocate; Cathy Moore, an attorney; Tye Reed, an operations director; Justin Simmons, former president of the Metropolitan Democratic Club of Seattle; Bobby J. Tucker, a former mayoral candidate; and Rebecca Williamson, a railyard switchman; Shane Macomber, a payee coordinator; and ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant;

The district, which was expanded slightly southwest to include all of Carkeek Park during the redistricting process in 2022, represents about 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as Lake City, Northgate and parts of Crown Hill.

District 6

In District 6, City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who is running for a second term, has five challengers. They are Pete Hanning, executive director for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce; Jon Lisbin, a retired advertising business owner; Victoria Palmer, a civil-rights activist; Shea Wilson, a lawyer; and Dale Kutzera, a marketing professional.

The district, which was expanded slightly to include West Magnolia during redistricting in 2022, represents 105,000 people in neighborhoods including Ballard, Fremont and Green Lake.

District 7

In Seattle’s District 7, incumbent Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who is running for a second term, has five challengers. They are Isabelle Kerner, business owner; Robert Kettle, retired U.S. Navy; Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky; Wade Sowders, software engineer at Amazon; and Aaron Marshall.

The district, which was trimmed geographically during redistricting in 2022 to offset its growing population, represents 105,000 people in neighborhoods such as downtown, Queen Anne and Interbay.

