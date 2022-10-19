The final day to vote in Washington’s 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. On the ballot will be races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate. Here’s what voters in Washington and specifically the Puget Sound area need to know before casting their votes.

Below, you will find race-by-race summaries of contests on your ballot this year.

Jump to:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Secretary of state

King County prosecutor

Seattle-area legislative races

Voting in Washington state

Here’s more information to get you started:

U.S. Senate

This seat: Each state elects two U.S. senators, who are responsible for representing the entire state.

Term: Six years

About this race: Pasco veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley, a first-time candidate, will face U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, who is seeking a sixth term this year.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for Washington’s U.S. Senate race.

U.S. House

1st Congressional District

This seat: Congressional District 1 represents the eastern third of King County, and almost all of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

Term: Two years

About this race: U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Democrat, takes on Republican challenger Vincent J Cavaleri, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Mill Creek Council member.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for the 1st Congressional District.

3rd Congressional District

This seat: Congressional District 3 represents the southwestern corner of the state, including a sliver of Thurston County as well as Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties.

Term: Two years

About this race: Republican Joe Kent defeated U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Kent will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who owns an auto shop and lives in rural Skamania County.

4th Congressional District

This seat: Congressional District 4 represents much of central Washington, including Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton and Adams counties, as a well as western Walla Walla County.

Term: Two years

About this race: U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year. His opponent is Yakima businessman Doug White, a Democrat.

7th Congressional District

This seat: Congressional District 7 represents most of Burien and Seattle. It represents all of Edmonds, Lake Forest Park, Normandy Park, Shoreline and Vashon Island.

Term: Two years

About this race: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who’s become a leader of the party’s progressive wing, seeks a fourth term and faces Republican Cliff Moon, an oceanographer.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for the 7th Congressional District.

8th Congressional District

This seat: Congressional District 8 represents the southeastern and eastern portion of King County, including Sammamish, Issaquah and Auburn, and eastern Pierce County. It also represents Chelan and Kittitas counties. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives make and pass federal laws.

Term: Two years

About this race: Matt Larkin, an attorney and co-owner of his family’s manufacturing business, will try to unseat U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat who flipped the seat four years ago, helping Democrats win a House majority.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for the 8th Congressional District.

9th Congressional District

This seat: This district covers parts of South Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, Renton and Federal Way. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives make and pass federal laws.

Term: Two years

About this race: Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat, is seeking a 14th term. He faces Republican Doug Basler, a multitime candidate.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for the 9th Congressional District.

Secretary of state

This seat: The Washington secretary of state supervises elections and oversees initiatives and referendums, as well as corporation and charity filings. This position is the supervisor of the state archives and is second in the line of succession to the governor.

Term: Four years

About this race: Appointed incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs is up against Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan candidate from Pierce County.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for State Secretary of State.

King County prosecuting attorney

This seat: This is a nonpartisan elected official in charge of prosecuting all felonies within King County, as well as misdemeanors in unincorporated areas. This position manages more than 200 deputy prosecuting attorneys and nearly 200 administrative staffers.

The term: Four years

About this race: Leesa Manion, retiring County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg’s current chief of staff, has the endorsement of King County Executive Dow Constantine. She’ll face Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, who served as a prosecutor for 15 years before being elected mayor in 2013. Ferrell has received the endorsement of the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for King County Prosecuting Attorney. Further reading from the Opinion section: “History looms large in the race for King County Prosecutor.”

Seattle-area state legislative races

31st Legislative District

This seat: This district represents Enumclaw, Bonney Lake to Carbonado.

Senate seat

Term: Four years.

About this race: In the 31st Legislative Senate District, former state GOP Chairman Chris Vance is running as a nonpartisan candidate against state Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn.

See: The Seattle Times editorial board endorsement for District 31.

36th Legislative District

This seat: This district represents Ballard, Magnolia, Greenwood and Queen Anne. Both a state senator and house seat are up for election in this district in 2022.

Senate seat

Term: Four years

About this race: State Rep. Noel Frame and Kate Martin, an activist and multitime candidate for Seattle mayor and City Council, are running for this seat, which is open after the retirement of state Sen. Reuven Carlyle.

House seat

Term: Two years

About this race: Julia Reed, a consultant, is running against Jeff Manson, a state administrative law judge.

