South Snohomish County firefighters found the woman, who was unconscious when they brought her out of the burning home.

A woman in her 80s died in a house fire near Lake Serene on Sunday.

South Snohomish County firefighters found the woman, who was unconscious when they brought her out of the burning home early Sunday in the north Lynnwood area. They tried to resuscitate her but she died at the scene.

Neighbor Debbie Bly-Olsen told KIRO-TV she heard an alarm at about 12:30 a.m. and ran out to see flames. She called 911.

Bly-Olsen said she tried to rescue her 88-year-old neighbor, who lived alone.

Most of the fire was contained to the back of the house, in a bedroom and bathroom. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home. It’s unknown how the fire started, or whether there were working smoke detectors.

Officials say a firefighter sustained a minor injury.