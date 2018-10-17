Firefighters were dispatched to house at 5:30 a.m., but it was already engulfed in flames.

An elderly man died and two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Bonney Lake mobile home early Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house in the 9100 block of 207th Avenue East around 5:30 a.m. and saw that it was already engulfed in flames, East Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Bud Backer said by phone. Four of the five people who lived in the house escaped.

One of the people that got away tried to go back in to rescue the fifth person, but was immediately pushed back by the smoke and fire, Backer said. The person was taken to a hospital for severe smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Backer said.