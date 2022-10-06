El Centro de la Raza, the Beacon Hill-based community organization, will celebrate 50 years of social service and racial justice advocacy at a gala Saturday.

The in-person event at the Seattle Convention Center, which will be livestreamed, is the culmination of half a century of work improving the livelihoods of marginalized and underserved residents in Seattle, said Executive Director Estela Ortega.

“We wanted people to have access to housing and education and health care, and back in 1972, there weren’t a lot of programs,” Ortega said. “Seattle didn’t really have a safety net.”

“What that meant is we had to push the system,” Ortega said.

On the morning of Oct. 11, 1972, a group of about 100 Chicano-Latino activists walked into the abandoned Beacon Hill Elementary School and began peacefully occupying the boarded-up building.

The surprise sit-in was primarily led by Latino faculty and staff members from an English and adult basic education program at South Seattle Community College. Organizers hoped to speed up the creation of a community center for Latinos focused on bilingual education, health services, legal aid, employment opportunities, child care and more.

Protests continued for months, with a broad coalition of Asian, Black, Indigenous and white activists joining the calls for the creation of a community center. They packed into council meetings and occupied then-Mayor Wes Uhlman’s office.

In the end, the city and school district agreed to lease the property to the group for $1 a year, with the mayor signing off on the deal in May 1973. Finally, El Centro de la Raza had a home.

Today, El Centro de la Raza wears many hats — the group builds affordable housing, provides coaching and training for small businesses and offers bilingual early learning education, Ortega said. It runs get-out-the-vote campaigns during election season, and has hosted pop-up COVID vaccination clinics during the pandemic.

El Centro is still based in the old schoolhouse, but its presence in Beacon Hill has grown over the years. The Plaza Roberto Maestas, named after one of El Centro’s founders and built right next to the light-rail station and former elementary school, has become an anchor for the neighborhood.

While the group has evolved, “the mission hasn’t changed,” Ortega said. She pointed out early El Centro organizers frequently criticized police brutality in the 1970s, and the group continues to demand police reforms.

“We became holistic about how we approach change,” Ortega said.

The 50th Anniversary Building the Beloved Community Gala, which includes an auction, serves as a fundraiser for El Centro de la Raza. In-person registration has closed, but the auction is still open and residents can watch the event online at st.news/elcentro. A preshow event will start at 6:30 p.m., with the live program beginning at 7 p.m.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.