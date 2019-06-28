King County public health officials announced another confirmed case of local measles on Friday and warned that patients at Seattle Children’s emergency room may have been exposed.

This is the eighth case of measles in King County residents since the beginning of the year, according to Public Health-Seattle & King County. Seven have occurred since the beginning of May, when an outbreak was declared in Western Washington.

In this case, a child living in King County was at a Fred Meyer in Kent and at Seattle Children’s twice this week before being diagnosed, according to Public Health. Seattle Children’s is notifying patients who may have been exposed.

Health officials are still working to determine the source of the child’s measles and whether this case is connected to others in the area.

Measles, which can cause fever, rash and red, watery eyes, is highly contagious and spreads quickly through the air after a cough or sneeze. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone with the virus leaves the area.

Symptoms may appear starting from seven days after the first exposure to 21 days after the last exposure, according to the state health department. A rash typically appears 10 to 12 days after exposure.

People who have not been vaccinated or who have not had measles before may be at risk. Those who believe they may have been exposed should call a health-care provider. To prevent spreading measles, patients should call to discuss being evaluated instead of just walking in.

Officials say anyone at the following locations during the listed times could have been exposed to measles:

Fred Meyer at 25250 Pacific Highway South in Kent on June 19 from 6:45 to 9:45 p.m.

Seattle Children’s Emergency Department on June 23 from 12:45 to 2:45 a.m.

Seattle Children’s Emergency Department on June 26 from 2:30 to 4:30 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:10 p.m.

A full list of exposure sites in King County can be found on Public Health’s website at kingcounty.gov/health.